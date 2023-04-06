Auto

Top features of Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 06, 2023, 01:03 pm 2 min read

Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition rides on wire-spoked wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles))

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition for the global markets. Based on the 2023 Bonneville T120 model, the motorcycle commemorates a decade-long partnership between the British automaker and Sydney-based Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. The limited-run two-wheeler remains mechanically unaltered from the standard model and features a 1,200cc, parallel-twin engine that develops 78.9hp of maximum power.

Why does this story matter?

Established by Australia-based classic car and bike enthusiast Mark Hawwa, the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride raises funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health by organizing motorcycle rides with riders dressed in the finest suits.

Triumph Motorcycles partnered with DGR in 2013 to support the cause.

The bikemaker has now unveiled a limited-run T120 model to celebrate 10 years of its partnership.

The retro-inspired motorcycle features unique hand-finished gold detailing

Limited to just 250 units, the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition features a stylish two-tone metallic paint scheme on the teardrop-shaped fuel tank. The design of the motorcycle is inspired by the 'dressing dapper' philosophy and showcases vintage-inspired blacked-out dual peashooter exhausts and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. It also has hand-finished gold detailing on the side panels.

The bike is equipped with traction control and cruise control

In terms of rider safety, the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, cruise control, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and two riding modes: Rain and Road. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin springs on the rear end.

It is backed by a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine

On the performance front, the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition is fueled by a 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 78.9hp and a peak torque of 105Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Unit number "001" will be sold to the highest fundraiser

Triumph Motorcycles will only be producing 250 units, with 25 units allocated for the UK market. The bikemaker has not yet confirmed the number of units allocated for India. Each unit will be delivered with a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity. Also, unit number "001" will be sold to the highest fundraiser for 2023. It should carry a hefty premium over the standard model.