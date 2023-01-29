Auto

Yezdi Roadster v/s Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Which is better?

Yezdi introduced a Crimson Dual Tone paint scheme on its popular Roadster model in India as a part of the MY-2023 update. The motorcycle is aiming to snatch the champion's crown from Royal Enfield Meteor 350, in the sub-400cc cruiser category on our shores. Does the refreshed model pack enough punch to take down the market leader? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Meteor 350 emerged as UK's best-selling motorcycle in the sub-500cc cruiser category last year. The neo-retro bike from Royal Enfield offers balanced handling characteristics along with comfortable ergonomics.

However, the cruiser segment has been buzzing lately with the introduction of Yezdi and JAWA's Roadster and 42 models, respectively.

The battle between the retro-inspired newcomers and the reigning champion will be exciting.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 looks visually stunning

Yezdi Roadster has a sloping fuel tank, a round headlight unit with a blacked-out protector, a wide handlebar, rounded mirrors, a stepped-up seat with a padded pillion backrest, round LED taillamp, and dual peashooter exhausts. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 flaunts a 15-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-type seats with a backrest, a large windscreen, and a circular headlight. Both motorcycles ride on multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Meteor 350 has an engine with larger displacement

Yezdi Roadster draws power from a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 29.3hp of maximum power and 29Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 runs on a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder mill that produces a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The former gets a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the latter is linked to a 5-speed unit.

Both motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Yezdi Roadster and Royal Enfield Meteor 350 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both cruiser motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front side and twin shock absorber units at the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Yezdi Roadster is available between Rs. 2.01 lakh and Rs. 2.09 lakh, while the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 ranges between Rs. 2.01 lakh and Rs. 2.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 makes more sense as it offers a comfortable ride, a typical cruiser stance, and a reliable engine. A value-for-money offering indeed.