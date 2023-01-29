Auto

Hero Maestro Xoom 110 to launch tomorrow: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 29, 2023, 01:00 pm 2 min read

Hero Maestro Xoom 110 should get an all-LED lighting setup (Representative image)

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch the all-new Maestro Xoom 110 in India tomorrow (January 30). The scooter will be based on the Maestro Edge 110 and will flaunt an edgy design philosophy. The two-wheeler is expected to feature the brand's 'i3S' technology (idle start-stop system) and 'Corner Bend Lamps.' It will be offered with a 110.9cc, single-cylinder engine.

Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp introduced the Maestro Edge scooter in India to take on the likes of the TVS Ntorq, Aprilia SR 125, Suzuki Access, and the Honda Grazia.

However, the vehicle was not able to capture the market, as the brand had anticipated.

Now, the company is planning to introduce a feature-loaded Maestro Xoom variant to entice potential customers.

The scooter will flaunt an apron-mounted headlight and alloy wheels

The upcoming Hero Maestro Xoom 110 will follow the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunt an apron-mounted headlight unit with cornering functionality, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a tapering tail section, and a sleek taillamp. The scooter will likely pack a fully-digital instrument cluster with a Bluetooth connectivity option. It will ride on designer alloy wheels.

It will be offered with a 111cc engine

The technical details of the Hero Maestro Xoom 110 are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. However, we expect the scooter to draw power from the same 110.9cc, air-cooled, four-stroke engine from its sibling Maestro Edge 110.

It should come equipped with Combined Braking System

For the safety of the rider, the upcoming Hero Maestro Xoom 110 will likely come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Hero Maestro Xoom 110 will be announced tomorrow at its launch event. We expect the sporty scooter to carry a premium over the Maestro Edge 110 model, which starts at Rs. 68,816 (ex-showroom) in India.