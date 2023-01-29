Auto

Hyundai i20 N Line becomes costlier in India: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 29, 2023, 10:24 am 2 min read

Hyundai i20 N Line features an air purifier (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has increased the prices of all variants of the i20 N Line in India by Rs. 16,500. Interestingly, the sporty hatchback now becomes the only model in the i20 range to feature the iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox, after it was discontinued from the standard version. The price hike is done to counter the effects of rising input costs.

After getting overwhelming requests from customers regarding a sporty offering, Hyundai decided to introduce an N Line version of its popular premium hatchback, the i20 in India in 2021.

The car was offered with a retuned engine and reworked suspension setup and was praised by critics and customers alike for its ride and handling characteristics.

However, the price hike now might dent its popularity.

The hot hatch flaunts red accents and twin exhaust tips

The Hyundai i20 N Line retains the overall design of the standard model. It flaunts a sculpted hood, blacked-out grille with a "chequered flag" pattern, red accents on the front splitter, side skirts, and diffuser, swept-back projector LED headlights, and a raked windscreen. It is flanked by ORVMs and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and twin exhaust tips are available at the rear.

It is backed by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The Hyundai i20 N Line is offered with a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 120hp of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The car features an electric sunroof and red-colored ambient lighting

On the inside, the Hyundai i20 N Line has a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, leather upholstery with red stitching, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, red-colored ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a Bose sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and ESC.

Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing

After the price hike, the Hyundai i20 N Line now starts at Rs. 10.16 lakh for the N6 iMT variant and goes up to Rs. 12.27 lakh for the range-topping N8 DCT Dual Tone trim level (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.