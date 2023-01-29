Auto

KTM RC 390-rivaling Aprilia bike spotted testing in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 29, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

The new Aprilia bike might get an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Italian bikemaker Aprilia was spotted doing test runs of an all-new motorcycle, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The test mule was likely of the KTM RC 390-rivaling sub-400cc offering from the automaker. We expect the motorcycle to belong to the sporty RS line-up and will likely be an entry-level offering for the brand on our shores. The bike was spotted in Baramati, Maharashtra.

Why does this story matter?

While Aprilia is a force to reckon with in the motorcycling world, the bikemaker has not been able to create its mark in the Indian market, much like its Japanese rivals or its compatriot Ducati.

However, the brand is now planning to change its image on our shores by offering a sporty sub-400cc motorcycle, designed specifically for our road conditions.

The supersport will flaunt split-type seats and all-LED lighting setup

The upcoming Aprilia supersport motorcycle will feature a design inspired by the RS 660. It will flaunt a muscular fuel tank, full fairings, LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike should likely pack a TFT instrument cluster. It will ride on alloy wheels.

It will be offered with an all-new engine

The technical details of the upcoming Aprilia bike are yet to be announced by the bikemaker. However, we expect the supersport motorcycle to draw power from an all-new sub-400cc engine to rival the likes of the KTM RC 390 and BMW G 310 RR.

It will be equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of the safety of the rider, the all-new Aprilia supersport motorcycle should come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and riding modes for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the bike will likely be handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

How much will it cost?

As of now, the details regarding the pricing of the upcoming Aprilia sub-400cc supersport offering are not available. However, we expect the iconic marque to price the bike competitively in India if it plans to beat the segment leader, KTM RC 390.