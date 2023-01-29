Auto

Toyota Innova Crysta v/s MG Hector Plus: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 29, 2023

Both MPVs flaunt dual-tone alloy wheels

Toyota has re-introduced the Innova Crysta in the Indian market after a small hiatus. The popular MPV will now be offered in a diesel-only avatar. However, the reigning champion now has to contend with a new challenger in form of the 2023 MG Hector Plus. Can the Japanese people mover retain its crown against the newcomer from the UK? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Innova Crysta is one of the most successful models for Toyota in India, with 55,250 units sold in 2021.

The MPV has always been a popular choice for people with large groups/families, as it offers a spacious cabin and a reliable diesel engine.

However, things have started to change with the arrival of the MG Hector Plus.

Toyota Innova Crysta is visually more appealing

Toyota Innova Crysta flaunts a muscular bonnet, chrome-surrounded multi-slat grille, swept-back projector LED headlights, wrap-around taillights, flared wheel arches, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and designer 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. MG Hector Plus sports a clamshell bonnet, a large chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-type DRLs, silvered skid plates, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

MG Hector Plus gets more engine options

Toyota Innova Crysta is fueled by a 2.4-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 148hp and a peak torque of 343Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. MG Hector Plus draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel motor that develops 168hp/350Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 141hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

Both MPVs feature automatic climate control and multiple airbags

Toyota Innova Crysta has a spacious seven/eight-seater cabin with two-tone leatherette upholstery, a powered driver's seat, automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a tire pressure monitoring system, and seven airbags. MG Hector Plus gets a six/seven-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, beige-colored leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, a 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel, and multiple airbags.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 MG Hector Plus is available between Rs. 17.49 lakh and Rs. 22.43 lakh, while we expect the Toyota Innova Crysta to be priced at around Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Toyota Innova Crysta makes more sense with its rugged design, spacious cabin, and reliable diesel engine making it a value-for-money proposition.