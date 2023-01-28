Auto

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car breaks cover

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R rolls on 18-inch forged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

US-based carmaker Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car ahead of the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Based on the road-going Z06 model, the race car complies with all GT3 regulations set by the premium governing organization, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). The four-wheeler draws power from a 5.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V8 engine.

Why does this story matter?

Chevrolet has a long history of racing with its Corvette and Camaro range of vehicles.

The brand competes in various sporting events around the world and is particularly known for exploits in NASCAR, IndyCar, and the FIA World Touring Car Championship.

The 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car retains the overall silhouette of the standard Z06 model but features a redesigned chassis and powertrain.

The car flaunts a large rear wing and alloy wheels

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R has an aerodynamically-tuned body with multiple carbon fiber components such as winglets, air ducts, a front splitter, a diffuser, and a large rear wing. It flaunts a sculpted hood, sweptback LED headlights with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted auxiliary lights, a wide air dam, ORVMs, sleek LED taillamps, and dual exhaust tips. It rolls on 18-inch forged alloy wheels.

It draws power from a 5.5-liter V8 engine

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R is offered with a 5.5-liter, naturally aspirated, "LT6," flat-plane V8 engine sourced from the regular Z06 model. However, the powertrain is detuned to produce a maximum power of 600hp to comply with the GT3 regulations.

The coupe should feature an FIA-approved roll cage

The interiors of the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R are under wraps. However, we expect the race car to feature a racing-style bucket seat, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, a fully-digital instrument cluster that displays various race-related telemetry, and side-impact structures made using carbon fiber. The driver's safety will be ensured by an FIA-approved roll cage and multi-point safety harness.

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R will not be disclosed to the general public, as the coupe is specifically designed for track racing purposes. The race car will compete in the 2024 season.