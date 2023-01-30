Auto

JAWA 42 v/s Royal Enfield Classic 350: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 30, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Both motorcycles flaunt a circular headlamp unit

JAWA Motorcycles recently introduced a new Metallic Cosmic Carbon color scheme for the 42 model in India to make it more appealing. The retro-styled bike goes up against Royal Enfield's most popular offering, the Classic 350 in the sub-400cc category. While the former offers a neo-retro look with blacked-out components, the latter flaunts an old-school design with chrome trims. Which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield has always been known for its retro-inspired offerings. The Classic 350 model was launched by the bikemaker in 2009 to replace the Machismo.

It is currently the leader in the retro motorcycle segment in the sub-400cc category.

However, the iconic bike is now facing tough competition from the JAWA and Yezdi's 42 and Roadster, models respectively.

JAWA 42 is more pleasing to the eye

JAWA 42 flaunts a sloping fuel tank, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a rounded headlight unit, a small wind deflector, a single-piece flat-type seat, split-type tubular grab rails, blacked-out alloy wheels, and lengthy dual exhausts. Royal Enfield Classic 350 features a teardrop-shaped 13-liter fuel tank, a round headlight, a rider-only saddle, a lengthy exhaust, circular mirrors, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and wire-spoked wheels.

JAWA 42 packs a more powerful engine

JAWA 42 is powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 27hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. Royal Enfield Classic 350 is fueled by a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that produces 20hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. The former gets a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the latter is linked to a 5-speed manual unit.

Both motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the JAWA 42 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both retro-inspired motorcycles are carried out by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the JAWA 42 ranges between Rs. 1.94 lakh and Rs. 2.17 lakh, while the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available between Rs. 1.9 lakh and Rs. 2.21 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the JAWA 42 makes more sense on our shores, as it offers a modern neo-retro look and a powerful engine compared to its rival.