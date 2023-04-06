Auto

Hyundai IONIQ 6 bags 'World Car Of The Year' award

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 06, 2023, 10:52 am 2 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 6 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has won the highly-coveted "2023 World Car Of The Year" award. Dubbed as an 'electrified streamliner,' the futuristic EV is underpinned by the South Korean automaker's E-GMP architecture and features an arched-shaped body with a tech-forward cabin. The electric sedan was judged by a panel of 100 renowned and senior automotive journalists from over 30 countries.

Why does this story matter?

One of the most prestigious awards in the automotive world, the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) award is usually decided by a panel of senior journalists from around the world.

Finalists for the 2023 award were the 2023 Kia Niro, 2023 BMW X1, and 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6.

IONIQ 6 has also won the World Electric Vehicle and Car Design awards.

It follows the futuristic design philosophy of the Prophecy concept

In terms of design, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 resembles the Prophecy concept. The EV features a muscular hood, a closed-off sleek black grille, a wide air dam, swept-back LED headlights, a sloping roofline, blacked-out pillars, an arched beltline, cameras in place of ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the sedan is graced by connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

The EV gets ADAS functions and 64-color ambient lighting

Inside, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 gets a spacious five-seater cabin with optional "Relaxation Comfort" front seats, multi-zone climate control, 64-color ambient lighting, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV houses dual 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Seven airbags and multiple ADAS functions ensure the safety of the passengers.

It is offered with capable electric powertrain options

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 draws power from a standard single motor or an optional dual motor setup that is linked to either a 53kWh or a larger 77.4kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of over 610km on a single charge.

Should you choose the Hyundai IONIQ 6?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the IONIQ 6 will be announced by Hyundai at the time of its launch. The EV is expected to carry a starting price tag of around $40,000 (approximately Rs. 32.76 lakh) in the US. The electric sedan may disrupt the market with its streamlined design, futuristic and tech-forward cabin, and capable electric powertrains.