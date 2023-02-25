2024 Ford Edge L revealed with better looks, more features
US-based carmaker Ford has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the Edge L for global markets. The full-size SUV is essentially a successor to the Edge Plus model and has a 2+2+3 seating layout. The updated vehicle looks radically different from the outgoing model and features a full-width LED DRL to create a unibrow effect. It gets a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.
Why does this story matter?
- Introduced in 2006 as a crossover SUV, the Edge is positioned between the Escape and Explorer models in Ford's global lineup.
- It earned the coveted "Top Safety Pick" title from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in 2007 for its expansive safety kit.
- The blue-oval-badged carmaker has now updated the SUV with MY-2024 upgrades to make it more appealing and relevant.
The SUV flaunts 21-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup
The new Ford Edge L follows the brand's modern design language and flaunts a long and muscular hood, vertically-stacked LED headlights with a unibrow-like full-width DRL, a large grille with the blue oval badge in the center, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 21-inch designer wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear end.
It is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine
The Ford Edge L is offered with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost, four-cylinder engine in either a turbo-petrol variant (249hp/378Nm) or a petrol-electric self-charging hybrid guise (271hp/405Nm). Both setups are linked to an automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
The car features a massive 27-inch 4K touchscreen infotainment system
The 2024 Ford Edge L has a spacious seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, powered Ottoman seats for the middle row, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a Bang and Olufsen sound system, and a 27-inch 4K touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
2024 Ford Edge L: Pricing
The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Ford Edge L are yet to be announced by the automaker. For reference, the 2023 model of the full-size SUV starts at $37,945 (approximately Rs. 31.46 lakh) in the US market.