2024 Ford Edge L revealed with better looks, more features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 25, 2023, 11:20 am 2 min read

US-based carmaker Ford has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the Edge L for global markets. The full-size SUV is essentially a successor to the Edge Plus model and has a 2+2+3 seating layout. The updated vehicle looks radically different from the outgoing model and features a full-width LED DRL to create a unibrow effect. It gets a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2006 as a crossover SUV, the Edge is positioned between the Escape and Explorer models in Ford's global lineup.

It earned the coveted "Top Safety Pick" title from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in 2007 for its expansive safety kit.

The blue-oval-badged carmaker has now updated the SUV with MY-2024 upgrades to make it more appealing and relevant.

The SUV flaunts 21-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The new Ford Edge L follows the brand's modern design language and flaunts a long and muscular hood, vertically-stacked LED headlights with a unibrow-like full-width DRL, a large grille with the blue oval badge in the center, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 21-inch designer wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The Ford Edge L is offered with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost, four-cylinder engine in either a turbo-petrol variant (249hp/378Nm) or a petrol-electric self-charging hybrid guise (271hp/405Nm). Both setups are linked to an automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

The car features a massive 27-inch 4K touchscreen infotainment system

The 2024 Ford Edge L has a spacious seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, powered Ottoman seats for the middle row, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a Bang and Olufsen sound system, and a 27-inch 4K touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2024 Ford Edge L: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Ford Edge L are yet to be announced by the automaker. For reference, the 2023 model of the full-size SUV starts at $37,945 (approximately Rs. 31.46 lakh) in the US market.