2023 BMW M2 to arrive soon in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 25, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 BMW M2 goes from 0-96km/h in 3.9 seconds (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW took the wraps off the 2023 version of the M2 in October last year for global markets. The Bavaria-based automaker has now confirmed that the sporty second-generation coupe will arrive in India in May. The updated vehicle features a new grille design, similar to the M3 and M4 models. The new-generation four-wheeler is also significantly larger than its predecessor.

Why does this story matter?

BMW has been focusing on developing performance-oriented EVs in recent years to showcase its commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

The carmaker has confirmed that the second-generation M2 will be the last pure ICE vehicle to roll out from its iconic "M" performance division.

With the coupe arriving in India soon, here's a look at its top features.

The coupe follows the "M" division's modern design philosophy

With a design inspired by its sibling the M3 sedan and M4 coupe, the 2023 BMW M2 flaunts a long and sculpted hood, a new-age blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a wide air dam. The coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) black-colored alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear end.

Adaptive M suspension units

Much like its elder siblings, the 2023 BMW M2 comes equipped with adaptive M suspension units. Electronically-controlled shock absorbers feature stepless adjustments and provide independent damping on the front and rear axle via electromagnetic valves, that can alter the damping force multiple times in a second. The system can adjust the riding dynamics with three preset modes: Comfort, Sport, and Sport+.

An 8th-generation iDrive system

The second-generation BMW M2 comes equipped with the brand's newest iDrive 8 system. Currently, in its eighth generation, the system comprises of an expansive curved screen setup that houses a 12.3-inch unit for the instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch one for the infotainment panel. The system offers the latest connectivity options such as Bluetooth, and wireless Android Auto, Apple Carplay as well.

It is offered with a 453hp, 3.0-liter engine

The 2023 BMW M2 is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that churns out 453hp of maximum power and 550Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the performance-oriented coupe are handled by either a 6-speed manual or an optional 8-speed 'M Steptronic' automatic gearbox.