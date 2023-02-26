Auto

Okaya Faast F2F v/s Ola S1 Air: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 26, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

Homegrown EV maker Okaya introduced the Faast F2F model in India with a sticker price of Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom). It goes head-to-head against the Ola S1 Air at its price point, with a difference of just Rs. 1,000 between the two capable e-scooters. So, does the new contender pack enough punch to take down the established champion for the top spot? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi-based Okaya has been on a roll lately, launching new offerings in the entry-level electric scooter segment in India. The newest to join the ever-expanding list of electric two-wheelers on our shores is the Faast F2F.

It is aimed at city-dwellers and new riders, who are looking for an easy-to-use and economical-to-run scooter.

It primarily rivals the Ola S1 Air.

Ola S1 Air looks more pleasing with its quirky design

Available in six colors, the Okaya Faast F2F flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece stepped-up seat, and a backlit digital instrument cluster. Ola S1 Air is offered in five paint schemes and sports a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard, a rubberized mat, black cladding on the sides, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster.

Ola S1 Air packs a more powerful motor

Okaya Faast F2F draws power from a waterproof 1.2kW BLDC hub-mounted motor which is linked to a 2.2kWh Lithium-ion-LFP battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 80km. Ola S1 Air runs on a 4.5kW hub-mounted electric motor paired with either a 2kWh, 3kWh, or 4kWh battery pack. It can do 85km, 125km, and 165km respectively, on a single charge.

Both scooters get drum brakes and a Combined Braking System

For the safety of the rider, both the Okaya Faast F2F and Ola S1 Air come equipped with drum brakes on both wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties on both electric scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers at the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, Ola Electric offers the S1 Air between Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, while the Okaya Faast F2F can be yours at Rs. 83,999 (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ola S1 Air makes more sense on our shores, as it offers futuristic looks, a powerful electric motor, and a choice of battery packs, making it an overall value-for-money proposition.