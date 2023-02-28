Land Rover's longest Defender SUV launched at Rs. 1.3 crore
Jaguar Land Rover has introduced its Defender 130 SUV in India. It is available in two variants: HSE and X. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and an opulent cabin with a long list of tech-based features. Under the hood, the premium vehicle is offered with a choice of 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol and diesel engines.
Why does this story matter?
- The Land Rover Defender 130 was unveiled in May last year. It is the company's longest Defender model but its wheelbase is the same as its Defender 110 sibling.
- We expect the vehicle's stylish appearance, long list of features, and decent performance to appeal to customers on our shores.
- The competition in the luxury SUV segment will surely increase.
The car has LED headlamps and 20-inch wheels
The Land Rover Defender 130 has a sculpted bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering, a sleek grille, matrix LED headlamps, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, vertically-positioned smoked taillights, and a full-sized tailgate-mounted spare wheel grace the rear end of the vehicle.
Two engine options are available
Land Rover Defender 130 is offered with a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 394hp/550Nm and a 3.0-liter diesel mill that generates 296hp/650Nm. Both mills get a mild-hybrid system and are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup.
It can accommodate up to 8 passengers
The Land Rover Defender 130 has a spacious eight-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, leather upholstery, 14-way electrically adjustable front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a Meridian-sourced music system and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A surround-view camera and multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.
Land Rover Defender 130: Pricing
In India, the Land Rover Defender 130 starts at Rs. 1.3 crore for the base HSE (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 1.41 crore for the range-topping X (diesel) variant (all prices, ex-showroom).