Auto

Land Rover's longest Defender SUV launched at Rs. 1.3 crore

Land Rover's longest Defender SUV launched at Rs. 1.3 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 28, 2023, 10:44 am 2 min read

Land Rover Defender 130 is offered in 2 trim levels (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced its Defender 130 SUV in India. It is available in two variants: HSE and X. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and an opulent cabin with a long list of tech-based features. Under the hood, the premium vehicle is offered with a choice of 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol and diesel engines.

Why does this story matter?

The Land Rover Defender 130 was unveiled in May last year. It is the company's longest Defender model but its wheelbase is the same as its Defender 110 sibling.

We expect the vehicle's stylish appearance, long list of features, and decent performance to appeal to customers on our shores.

The competition in the luxury SUV segment will surely increase.

The car has LED headlamps and 20-inch wheels

The Land Rover Defender 130 has a sculpted bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering, a sleek grille, matrix LED headlamps, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, vertically-positioned smoked taillights, and a full-sized tailgate-mounted spare wheel grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Two engine options are available

Land Rover Defender 130 is offered with a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 394hp/550Nm and a 3.0-liter diesel mill that generates 296hp/650Nm. Both mills get a mild-hybrid system and are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup.

It can accommodate up to 8 passengers

The Land Rover Defender 130 has a spacious eight-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, leather upholstery, 14-way electrically adjustable front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a Meridian-sourced music system and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A surround-view camera and multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Land Rover Defender 130: Pricing

In India, the Land Rover Defender 130 starts at Rs. 1.3 crore for the base HSE (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 1.41 crore for the range-topping X (diesel) variant (all prices, ex-showroom).