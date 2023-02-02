Auto

2024 Range Rover Velar arrives with updated looks, more tech

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 02, 2023, 11:00 am 2 min read

2024 Range Rover Velar flaunts all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Legendary SUV specialist Land Rover has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the Range Rover Velar for the global markets. The refreshed model gets a redesigned front fascia with slightly tweaked LED headlights and grille, along with revised bumpers as a part of the MY-2024 update. The luxurious SUV retains both turbocharged powertrain options from the outgoing model.

Land Rover introduced the first-generation Velar model in 2017. The iconic moniker had previously been used for a series of pre-production Range Rovers in the late 1960s.

The SUV was initially intended to be a luxurious alternative to the Range Rover Sport.

The updated SUV now features an all-new floating-type 11.4-inch curved infotainment panel with the brand's latest Pivi Pro OS.

The SUV flaunts flush-fitted door handles and all-LED lighting setup

The 2024 Range Rover Velar retains the typical SUV silhouette of the previous generation model and flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, redesigned LED headlamps with jewel-like DRLs, a blacked-out grille, redesigned bumpers, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear.

It is offered with two capable powertrain options

The 2024 Range Rover Velar draws power from either a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 247hp/365Nm or a 3.0-liter, inline-six motor with 48V mild-hybrid system that generates 395hp/549Nm. The mills are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

The car features a panoramic sunroof and multi-color ambient lighting

On the inside, the 2024 Range Rover Velar has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, bespoke polyurethane-wool upholstery, multi-color ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a Meridian sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type 11.4-inch curved Pivi Pro infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2024 Range Rover Velar: Pricing

In the US market, the 2024 Range Rover Velar starts at $61,500 (approximately Rs. 50.3 lakh) for the P250 S variant and goes up to $84,795 (roughly Rs. 69.36 lakh) for the range-topping P400 Dynamic HSE trim.