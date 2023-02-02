2024 Range Rover Velar arrives with updated looks, more tech
Legendary SUV specialist Land Rover has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the Range Rover Velar for the global markets. The refreshed model gets a redesigned front fascia with slightly tweaked LED headlights and grille, along with revised bumpers as a part of the MY-2024 update. The luxurious SUV retains both turbocharged powertrain options from the outgoing model.
Why does this story matter?
- Land Rover introduced the first-generation Velar model in 2017. The iconic moniker had previously been used for a series of pre-production Range Rovers in the late 1960s.
- The SUV was initially intended to be a luxurious alternative to the Range Rover Sport.
- The updated SUV now features an all-new floating-type 11.4-inch curved infotainment panel with the brand's latest Pivi Pro OS.
The SUV flaunts flush-fitted door handles and all-LED lighting setup
The 2024 Range Rover Velar retains the typical SUV silhouette of the previous generation model and flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, redesigned LED headlamps with jewel-like DRLs, a blacked-out grille, redesigned bumpers, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear.
It is offered with two capable powertrain options
The 2024 Range Rover Velar draws power from either a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 247hp/365Nm or a 3.0-liter, inline-six motor with 48V mild-hybrid system that generates 395hp/549Nm. The mills are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.
The car features a panoramic sunroof and multi-color ambient lighting
On the inside, the 2024 Range Rover Velar has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, bespoke polyurethane-wool upholstery, multi-color ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a Meridian sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type 11.4-inch curved Pivi Pro infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
2024 Range Rover Velar: Pricing
In the US market, the 2024 Range Rover Velar starts at $61,500 (approximately Rs. 50.3 lakh) for the P250 S variant and goes up to $84,795 (roughly Rs. 69.36 lakh) for the range-topping P400 Dynamic HSE trim.