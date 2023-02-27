Auto

Yulu-Bajaj Auto partnership announces Miracle GR, DeX GR electric two-wheelers

Feb 27, 2023

The Miracle GR and DeX GR electric two-wheelers are trackable

Bengaluru-based Yulu in association with Bajaj Auto's subsidiary Chetak Technology Ltd., has showcased two new electric two-wheelers, Miracle GR and DeX GR. The new vehicles are fueled by Yulu's AI-led technology stack and in India, they will be produced by Bajaj Auto. The new e-bikes are "foolproof and fall-proof," and will receive OTA support, according to Yulu. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

This collaboration between Yulu and Chetak Technology Ltd., aims to revolutionize mobility through resource sharing.

Bajaj, which re-introduced the well-known Chetak, in the form of an electric scooter, has helped Yulu upgrade its second-generation e-scooters, along with producing some components for the latter.

Yulu's new electric vehicles are claimed to offer higher operational efficiency than previous models.

Yulu Miracle GR

The Miracle GR is designed to meet city mobility needs. It is useful for commuting to work, grocery shopping, hanging out with friends, or even for a relaxing ride. The scooter offers a stylish design, lightweight body, trackability, comfortable ride quality, and head and taillights. Backed by Yulu's AI-led technology stack, the vehicle can attain a maximum speed of 25km/h.

Yulu DeX GR

The DeX GR is touted to be India's first electric vehicle intended for delivery purposes. The scooter is powered by Yulu's AI-based tech. It is trackable and offers easy maneuverability for both personal and commercial usage. Being made for delivery-related tasks, this electric two-wheeler brags a goods carrier that can hold up to 15kg. Its bright head and taillights aid safer late-night deliveries.

How to use the new Yulu bikes?

The Miracle GR and DeX GR are accessible via the Yulu app. You don't even need a driving license or helmet. Simply use the Yulu app, locate your nearest Yulu vehicle, pick a bike, and scan the QR code on the bike panel to unlock it. To end the ride, reach Yulu zone, park and lock the bike, and click 'End' on the app.

Yulu is targeting 1 lakh e2Ws by October

Yulu is aiming to put around one lakh electric two-wheelers in India by October 2023. The company's fleet runs on swappable batteries, powered by Yuma Energy. It is a battery-swapping network (with over 100 stations) launched by Yulu in collaboration with Magna.