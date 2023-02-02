Auto

2023 Hyundai VENUE goes official at Rs. 7.68 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 02, 2023, 01:56 pm 3 min read

2023 Hyundai VENUE features 16-inch diamond-cut wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has updated the VENUE in India. The SUV now carries a starting price tag of Rs. 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated four-wheeler now features RDE-compliant powertrain options as well as four airbags as standard. It is offered in five variants: E, S, S(O), SX, and SX(O). It retains the overall design of the outgoing model.

Why does this story matter?

The VENUE is one of the most popular cars for Hyundai in India since 2019. The SUV competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon in the compact SUV segment.

The carmaker overhauled the four-wheeler last year with a refreshed design based on the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' philosophy to entice young buyers.

The 2023 update complies with RDE emission norms.

The SUV flaunts a dark chrome grille and designer wheels

The 2023 Hyundai VENUE retains the overall design of the outgoing model and sports a clamshell bonnet, a large grille with dark chrome 'Parametric Jewel' inserts, bumper-mounted projector LED headlights with DRLs, and silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. Connected H-shaped LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

It is backed by multiple powertrain options

The 2023 Hyundai VENUE is powered by RDE-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 83hp/114Nm, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that develops 120hp/172Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, or a DCT gearbox.

The car features a segment-first two-step reclining rear seat

On the inside, the 2023 Hyundai VENUE gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a segment-first two-step reclining rear seat, two-tone leather upholstery, an air purifier, ambient lighting, a sunroof, a wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by four airbags, ESC, and a rear-view camera.

2023 Hyundai VENUE: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 7.68 lakh for the base E 1.2 MT variant and goes up to Rs. 12.96 lakh for the range-topping SX(O) 1.0 DCT trim (all prices, ex-showroom). It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.

Apart from VENUE, CRETA and ALCAZAR have also been updated

Hyundai has also updated its mid-size siblings, the CRETA and ALCAZAR in India to comply with the RDE emission norms and added features such as ESC, hill hold assist, vehicle stability management, disc brakes on all wheels, seatbelt height adjustment, and ISOFIX child seat mount as standard. Both SUVs remain mechanically identical to their respective outgoing models.