2024 Volkswagen ID.3 electric car goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 01, 2023, 01:35 pm 2 min read

2024 Volkswagen ID.3 promises a range of up to 546km on a single charge (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German automotive giant Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of its popular EV offering, the ID.3 for the global markets. The EV is essentially an entry-level offering for the ID range of vehicles. The electric hatchback has received a minor facelift, rather than a complete overhaul. The updated four-wheeler gets 58kWh and 77kWh battery pack options.

Why does this story matter?

The ID.3 was one of the most important models for Volkswagen, after the infamous "dieselgate" scandal. The EV paved the way for the futuristic ID range of vehicles.

Since its arrival in 2017, the car has been at the forefront of mass-market sustainable mobility solutions in various global markets.

The brand has now introduced a minor design refresh to increase its appeal.

The EV flaunts projector LED headlights and a roof-mounted spoiler

On the design front, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.3 flaunts a sculpted clamshell-style hood, sweptback projector LED headlights, full-width LED DRLs with an illuminated logo, a closed-off grille, and redesigned bumpers. The EV is flanked on the sides by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 546km

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.3 is backed by a 201hp/310Nm rear-mounted electric motor that is paired with either a 58kWh or 77kWh battery pack. The EV promises to deliver up to 426km of range on the former and up to 546km on the latter.

The hatchback features a dual-tone dashboard and multiple ADAS functions

On the inside, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.3 has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dual-tone dashboard design, premium upholstery made using sustainably-sourced materials, multi-color ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much does it cost?

The details regarding the pricing of the 2024 ID.3 will be disclosed by Volkswagen at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect the EV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at £39,425 (approximately Rs. 39.22 lakh) in the UK.