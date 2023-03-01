Auto

Citroen eC3 v/s Tata Tiago EV: Which is better?

Both EVs promise a range of over 300km

French carmaker Citroen introduced its first-ever electric offering, the eC3 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts the car against the long-range version of Tata Motors' Tiago EV. While the former offers a pseudo-SUV look, the latter packs a more powerful motor. Between these two, which one makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is India's largest EV maker with a market share of about 87%. The automaker revolutionized the segment with offerings such as the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV.

While many automakers are trying to catch up with the homegrown auto giant, French marque Citroen has been able to come close with its newest EV, the eC3.

Citroen eC3 looks more pleasing to the eye

The Citroen eC3 follows the brand's quirky design language and flaunts bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, a sleek black grille, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The Tata Tiago EV sports a clamshell bonnet, swept-back projector headlamps, a closed-off black grille with EV badging and blue-colored accents, flared wheel arches, a roof-mounted antenna, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 14-inch "Hyperstyle" wheels.

Tata Tiago EV packs a more powerful electric motor

Citroen eC3 draws power from a 57hp/143Nm electric motor that is paired with a 29.2kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 320km on a single charge. The long-range version of the Tata Tiago EV runs on a 74hp/114Nm PMS electric motor that is linked to a 24kWh battery pack. The EV can do up to 315km on a single charge.

Both EVs feature a dual-tone dashboard and digital instrument cluster

Citroen eC3 has a spacious cabin with a quirky two-tone dashboard, keyless entry, manual AC controls, six airbags, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options. Tata Tiago EV gets a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a cooled glovebox, blue-colored ambient lighting, dual airbags, a digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Citroen eC3 can be yours between Rs. 11.5 lakh and Rs. 12.13 lakh, while the Tata Tiago EV's long-range version is available between Rs. 10.19 lakh and Rs. 12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Tiago EV makes more sense, as it offers more feel-good features and a powerful motor at a slightly lower price.