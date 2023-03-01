Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ignis v/s Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: A comparison

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 01, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2023 version of its Ignis hatchback in India. The car has a stylish design, a spacious cabin with new safety features, and a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, VVT petrol engine that makes 82hp of power. At its price point, it goes against the Grand i10 NIOS model from Hyundai. Which one is better? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

To make the Ignis future-proof and increase its sales, Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated version of the car in India.

However, the vehicle has also received a significant price hike, which might discourage potential customers.

Separately, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has been available here for quite some time and delivers sporty looks and decent performance.

The i10 NIOS has better looks and larger dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis has a lengthy bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, projector LED headlamps with DRLs, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a roof spoiler, and alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS sports a massive grille, projector headlamps, LED taillights, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy rims. The i10 NIOS is longer than Ignis (3,815mm v/s 3,700mm) and gets a bigger wheelbase (2,450mm v/s 2,435mm).

The i10 NIOS gets more engine options

The new Maruti Suzuki Ignis runs on a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, VVT petrol engine that generates 82hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS gets a 1.2-liter mill that makes 81.8hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and 67.7hp/95.2Nm in CNG guise. Transmission duties on both cars are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

From rear-view camera to 6 airbags

In India, the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with an electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assistance, auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a rear-view camera, and multiple airbags. The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS gets five seats, six airbags, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, auto climate control, cruise control, USB chargers, and rear AC vents.

Which one should you buy?

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at Rs. 5.82 lakh and goes up to Rs. 8.01 lakh. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS falls in the price bracket of Rs. 5.68-8.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The updated Ignis is a good vehicle. However, our vote goes to the i10 NIOS for its better looks, more engine options, and slightly lower starting price.