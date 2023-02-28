Auto

2023 Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India: Should you reserve

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 28, 2023, 01:44 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai ALCAZAR can be booked by paying Rs. 25,000 (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the 2023 ALCAZAR SUV in India. It can be booked by paying Rs. 25,000. As for the highlights, the car has a revised look and a spacious cabin with six airbags as standard. It is offered with 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and diesel engines. So, should you reserve this vehicle? Let us find out.

The car has LED headlights and roof rails

The 2023 Hyundai ALCAZAR has a large chrome-surrounded grille, triangular LED headlamps, with DRLs, puddle lamps, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, side steppers, and 18-inch alloy rims. A spoiler, wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a twin-tip exhaust are available on the rear end.

Two engine options are available

The new Hyundai ALCAZAR runs on an RDE-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (160hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 115hp/250Nm. The motors are linked to a 6-speed manual/torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The SUV can house up to 7 passengers

The 2023 Hyundai ALCAZAR offers a spacious 6/7-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, cruise control, USB chargers, a sunroof, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, and tire pressure monitoring system.

2023 Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and rivals

The 2023 Hyundai ALCAZAR should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 16.1 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, it will rival the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and Toyota Innova Hycross.

Should you book the 2023 Hyundai ALCAZAR?

The 2023 Hyundai ALCAZAR comes with an RDE-compliant and E20 (ethanol) fuel-ready 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine. It delivers more power and torque than the 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill which it replaces. In terms of safety, six airbags are now offered as standard across all trim levels. The new ALCAZAR's segment-leading performance and improved passenger safety should endear it to buyers, making it worth a buy.