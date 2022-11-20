Auto

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG v/s Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 20, 2022, 05:11 pm 3 min read

Both cars are equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox

Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of the Tiago NRG in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The car offers a rugged design language, a spacious cabin, and the practicality of CNG. It goes up against an established rival in form of the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG in the hatchback category. However, which one is better?

Context Why does this story matter?

CNG-powered cars are currently in high demand due to the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

Many automakers are trying their luck in the CNG category in the Indian market.

While Maruti Suzuki is the leader in the segment, Tata Motors and Hyundai are slowly catching up with the Tiago NRG iCNG and the Grand i10 NIOS CNG, respectively.

Exteriors Tata Tiago NRG iCNG is more pleasing to the eye

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG sports a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, skid plates, a wide air dam, roof rails, blacked-out pillars, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch steel wheels with designer covers. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS flaunts a sculpted hood, a gloss black grille with integrated DRLs, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Both cars feature swept-back halogen headlights.

Performance Tata Tiago NRG iCNG delivers more mileage

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-triple engine that generates a maximum power of 72hp and a peak torque of 95Nm. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG is fueled by a 1.2-liter, inline-four engine that develops 68hp of maximum power and 95.2Nm of peak torque. While the former has a claimed mileage of 26.49km/kg, the latter has an ARAI-rated figure of 18.9km/kg.

Interiors Both cars are equipped with dual airbags and ABS

The Tiago NRG iCNG features an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, an engine start-stop button, manual AC, a Harman sound system, a digital instrument console, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. The Grand i10 NIOS gets a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags and ABS.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Tiago NRG iCNG is priced between Rs. 7.4-7.8 lakh, while the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG ranges between Rs. 7.16-8.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Hyundai car has modern looks and gets a few additional feel-good features. However, our vote goes in favor of the Tata model for its rugged appeal and more powerful engine.