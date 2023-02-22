River Indie e-scooter launched at Rs. 1.25 lakh: Check features
Bengaluru-based EV start-up River has launched the 'Indie' scooter in India. Bookings for the vehicle have also commenced. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a unique design and offers a long list of features including USB ports and a digital instrument cluster. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 120km on a single charge.
Why does this story matter?
- The Indian electric scooter market has been flooded with new models lately.
- In such a competitive space, the River Indie stands out from the rest thanks to its quirky looks.
- In our country, the vehicle takes on rivals such as the Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X Gen 3. It will surely attract a lot of buyers.
The scooter has 14-inch wheels
The River Indie has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with an LED-lit 42-liter storage compartment beneath it, and a 12-liter lockable glove box. The scooter packs dual, squarish headlights, a digital instrument cluster whose screen adjusts to ambient light, and two USB charging ports. It rides on blacked-out 14-inch wheels and offers a ground clearance of 165mm.
It attains a top speed of 90km/h
The River Indie packs a 6.7kW electric motor linked to a 4kWh battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 90km/h, sprint from 0-40km/h in 3.9 seconds, and deliver a range of 120km per charge.
There are disc brakes on both ends
To ensure the rider's safety, the River Indie is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling. It also gets Eco, Ride, and Rush modes as well as a Reverse mode. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
River Indie: Pricing and availability
In India, the River Indie electric scooter carries a price tag of Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the two-wheeler are open via the brand's official website and deliveries will commence in August.