River Indie e-scooter launched at Rs. 1.25 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 22, 2023, 06:28 pm 2 min read

River Indie promises 120km of range (Photo credit: River)

Bengaluru-based EV start-up River has launched the 'Indie' scooter in India. Bookings for the vehicle have also commenced. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a unique design and offers a long list of features including USB ports and a digital instrument cluster. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 120km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian electric scooter market has been flooded with new models lately.

In such a competitive space, the River Indie stands out from the rest thanks to its quirky looks.

In our country, the vehicle takes on rivals such as the Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X Gen 3. It will surely attract a lot of buyers.

The scooter has 14-inch wheels

The River Indie has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with an LED-lit 42-liter storage compartment beneath it, and a 12-liter lockable glove box. The scooter packs dual, squarish headlights, a digital instrument cluster whose screen adjusts to ambient light, and two USB charging ports. It rides on blacked-out 14-inch wheels and offers a ground clearance of 165mm.

It attains a top speed of 90km/h

The River Indie packs a 6.7kW electric motor linked to a 4kWh battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 90km/h, sprint from 0-40km/h in 3.9 seconds, and deliver a range of 120km per charge.

There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the rider's safety, the River Indie is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling. It also gets Eco, Ride, and Rush modes as well as a Reverse mode. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

River Indie: Pricing and availability

In India, the River Indie electric scooter carries a price tag of Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the two-wheeler are open via the brand's official website and deliveries will commence in August.