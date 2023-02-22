Auto

2024 'M Competition' variants of BMW X5 and X6 unveiled

2024 BMW X5 And X6 M Competition flaunt a revised front bumper (Photo credit: BMW)

German luxury carmaker BMW has taken the wraps off the 2024 M Competition versions of the X5 and X6 SUVs for the global markets. The automaker is offering three unique color schemes, in addition to regular shades, for both cars: Brooklyn Gray metallic, Isle of Man Green metallic, and Frozen Pure Gray metallic. The production of both vehicles is set to commence in April.

The X range of vehicles from BMW are renowned for their ride and handling characteristics as well as offroading capabilities with an electronically-actuated "xDrive" all-wheel-drive system.

However, to further enhance their appeal, the Bavaria-based carmaker adds a special "M Competition" version to select SUVs in the range.

The 2024 BMW X5 And X6 are the first two models to receive the update.

BMW X5 M Competition flaunts black-colored roof rails and wheels

The 2024 BMW X5 M Competition has a typical SUV silhouette. It flaunts a long and sculpted hood, a large black kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights with arrowhead-shaped DRLs, black-colored roof rails and alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the inside, it has an all-black cabin with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch infotainment panel, ADAS functions, and multiple airbags.

BMW X6 M Competition sports a coupe-like sloping roofline

The 2024 BMW X6 M Competition has a coupe-like sloping roofline. It sports a similar front fascia to the X5 M Competition model with sweptback LED headlights and arrowhead-shaped DRLs. On the rear end, it gets a shark-fin antenna, a boot-lid spoiler, and a large diffuser. The sporty five-seater cabin gets dual-tone red-and-black upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a 14.9-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags.

Both SUVs are offered with a 4.4-liter V8 engine

The 2024 BMW X5 And X6 M Competition are backed by the same 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, liquid-cooled, V8 petrol engine from the standard models. However, in the M avatar, the mill is retuned to develop 617hp of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by an updated 8-speed automatic gearbox, along with the "xDrive" all-wheel-drive system.

How much do they cost?

In the US, the butch-looking 2024 BMW X5 M Competition will set you back by $123,295 (approximately Rs. 1.02 crore), while the stylish 2024 X6 M Competition can be yours at $128,195 (roughly Rs. 1.06 crore), which includes the $995 destination fee.