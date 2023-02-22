Auto

Forget regular covers, your car needs this futuristic protection bubble

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 22, 2023, 04:00 pm 2 min read

PDK Automotive patented the CarCapsule in 1991 (Photo credit: CarCapsule)

Automotive accessory manufacturer CarCapsule USA revolutionized the car cover with its inflatable car bubble storage system. The cover is available in different shapes and sizes and can be used to store all types of cars, bikes, and vans. It is made using heavy-duty 10mm PVC material, which is mildew, abrasion, and flame resistant as well as impervious to oil, gas, and antifreeze.

Why does this story matter?

Patented by PDK Automotive in 1991, the CarCapsule was awarded the "Top 10 Most Innovative Car Care Product" by MotorTrend.

The manufacturing and retailing of the inflatable car storage system were acquired by CarCapsule USA in 2012.

Made using a heavy-duty 10mm clear PVC material, the storage system provides complete protection against dents, dust, dirt, corrosion, odors, and pests.

Check out the CarCapsule in action

How does the system work?

The unique protection system creates a cushion of air between the vehicle and the cover by using an electric fan. It is also used for recirculating the air three or four times an hour to keep the internal temperatures constant and drain out excessive moisture. In the event of power failure, the system turns into a sealed-type regular car cover.

Repair is possible in case of a puncture

The PVC material used for the CarCapsule can resist general wear and tear. However, in case of a puncture, the company recommends using a piece of 100% clear PVC shipping tape on the shroud to cover the damage.

It uses a patented E.S.S. technology

Unlike regular car storage, the CarCapsule uses its patented Evaporative Storage System (E.S.S.) technology to keep the vehicle away from environmental elements such as moisture and dust. The system uses a fan to keep the air flowing between the car/bike and the cover. This constant movement of air maintains the internal temperature, thus eliminating any possibility of condensation happening inside the cover.

The air cushion protects from external impacts

With almost 305mm of air cushion between the vehicle and the cover wall, accidental impacts from external objects can be prevented to a greater extent. The cover is abrasion, oil, and flame resistant. This helps in keeping the car/bike in the best condition.