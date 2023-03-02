Auto

2023 Honda City launched at Rs. 11.49 lakh: Check features

2023 Honda City features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

As a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of the City moniker, Japanese marque Honda has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the sedan in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted model features redesigned bumpers and a revised grill design as a part of the update. It is backed by two capable powertrain options.

Why does this story matter?

The City has always been an important car for Honda in India.

The carmaker arrived on our shores with the iconic first-generation model back in 1998 and has done cumulative sales of over nine lakh units, across all generations, to date.

The 2023 version is essentially a facelift for the fifth-generation sedan by the company to revive its popularity on our shore.

The sedan flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The 2023 Honda City retains the silhouette of the pre-facelift model and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a sloping roofline, a raked windscreen, sweptback LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, and a redesigned honeycomb-mesh grille with a chrome applique. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear.

It is backed by two powertrain options

The 2023 Honda City draws power from either a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) or a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit (125hp/253Nm). The transmission duties on the updated sedan are handled by a 5-speed manual, a CVT, or an e-CVT gearbox.

The car features a semi-digital instrument cluster and six airbags

On the inside, the 2023 Honda City has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, blue-colored ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The sedan packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 Honda City: Pricing

The 2023 Honda City carries a starting price tag of Rs. 11.49 lakh for the i-VTEC model and goes up to Rs. 18.89 lakh for the e:HEV petrol-hybrid variant (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.