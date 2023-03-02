2023 Honda City launched at Rs. 11.49 lakh: Check features
As a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of the City moniker, Japanese marque Honda has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the sedan in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted model features redesigned bumpers and a revised grill design as a part of the update. It is backed by two capable powertrain options.
Why does this story matter?
- The City has always been an important car for Honda in India.
- The carmaker arrived on our shores with the iconic first-generation model back in 1998 and has done cumulative sales of over nine lakh units, across all generations, to date.
- The 2023 version is essentially a facelift for the fifth-generation sedan by the company to revive its popularity on our shore.
The sedan flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels
The 2023 Honda City retains the silhouette of the pre-facelift model and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a sloping roofline, a raked windscreen, sweptback LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, and a redesigned honeycomb-mesh grille with a chrome applique. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear.
It is backed by two powertrain options
The 2023 Honda City draws power from either a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) or a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit (125hp/253Nm). The transmission duties on the updated sedan are handled by a 5-speed manual, a CVT, or an e-CVT gearbox.
The car features a semi-digital instrument cluster and six airbags
On the inside, the 2023 Honda City has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, blue-colored ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The sedan packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.
2023 Honda City: Pricing
The 2023 Honda City carries a starting price tag of Rs. 11.49 lakh for the i-VTEC model and goes up to Rs. 18.89 lakh for the e:HEV petrol-hybrid variant (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.