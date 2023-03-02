Auto

Check alternative MPVs as Toyota Innova Hycross receives hefty price-hike

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 02, 2023, 12:06 pm 3 min read

Toyota Innova Hycross rides on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automotive giant Toyota has increased the prices of its first-ever mass-market hybrid MPV, the Innova Hycross, in India within three months of its launch. The people mover is now costlier by up to Rs. 75,000 for select variants. Apart from the price-revision, the carmaker has also introduced a new variant called VX(O) for the petrol-hybrid powertrain in either a seven- or eight-seater configuration.

Why does this story matter?

The Innova moniker is one of the most popular ones in the Indian as well as South East Asian markets. The quintessential family mover from Toyota features a spacious cabin and reliable engine options.

With green mobility becoming a priority in recent years, the carmaker introduced the Innova Hycross model.

However, within a few months of launch, the car received a price hike now.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Revised price starts at Rs. 18.55 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross has a pseudo SUV look and flaunts a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, all-LED lighting setup, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. On the inside, the spacious six/seven-seater cabin features segment-first powered Ottoman seats (middle row), a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and ADAS functions. It draws power from a first-in-segment 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) and a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm).

Mahindra XUV700: Price begins at Rs. 13.45 lakh

One of its primary rivals, the Mahindra XUV700 flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The six/seven-seater cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, ADAS functions, and seven airbags. It runs on a 2.2-liter diesel motor in three tunes (153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm), or a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (197hp/380Nm).

2023 Tata Safari: Price starts at Rs. 15.65 lakh

The 2023 Tata Safari sports a sculpted hood, bumper-mounted projector headlights, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The spacious seven-seater cabin has a faux wood dashboard, ventilated seats in front and middle rows, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and multiple ADAS functions. The SUV is fueled by a 2.0-liter "Kryotec," turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 178hp/350Nm.

Hyundai TUCSON: Price begins at Rs. 28.5 lakh

Hyundai TUCSON is offered in two trim levels namely Platinum and Signature. It boasts a dark chrome grille with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlights, roof rails, connected LED taillights, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. Inside, the SUV features a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, six airbags, and ADAS functions. It gets a 2.0-liter, petrol engine (156hp/192Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel mill (186hp/416Nm).