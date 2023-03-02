Auto

New cars expected to be launched in India this March

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 02, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

All upcoming cars will comply with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms

The automotive industry in India has been buzzing in recent months with new cars arriving on our shores. From compact hatchbacks to full-size SUVs and hybrid MPV, we have witnessed the arrival of a variety of either all-new or refreshed vehicles lately. With the fiscal year coming to an end in March, here's a look at the cars expected to debut this month.

2023 Honda City: To debut on March 2

With the City moniker completing 25 years in 2023, The Japanese carmaker Honda is now updating the sedan with a minor design refresh. It is set to arrive on March 2 and will flaunt a new honeycomb-mesh grille, redesigned bumpers, all-LED lighting, a tech-forward cabin, and ADAS functions. It will draw power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit (125hp/253Nm).

2023 Hyundai VERNA: To arrive on March 21

The 2023 VERNA will follow Hyundai's modern design philosophy with radical styling cues from its elder sibling, the ELANTRA. The sedan will sport a redesigned fascia and connected taillamps and feature a spacious five-seater cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment panel, six airbags, and ADAS functions. It will run on either a 1.5-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine or a 1.5-liter MPi, naturally-aspirated petrol motor.

2023 Hyundai ALCAZAR: Order books are now open

South Korean automaker Hyundai has opened the order books for 2023 ALCAZAR in India. The SUV gets a minor refresh with a large chrome-surrounded grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console, six airbags, traction control, and electronic stability control. It is backed by an RDE-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (160hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (115hp/250Nm).

The Toyota Innova Crysta (diesel) is making a comeback

After a small hiatus, Toyota has re-introduced the Innova Crysta, albeit in a diesel-only avatar in India. The official launch is expected to happen this month. The MPV retains all of its strong points such as a rugged yet modern design and a spacious and tech-forward seven/eight-seater cabin. It is fueled by a frugal 2.4-liter, inline-four diesel engine that makes 148hp/343Nm.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx to debut this month

The Fronx is an all-new offering from India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki. It is based on the updated Baleno. It flaunts a unique coupe-SUV silhouette with bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights and connected LED taillights. The five-seater cabin features a head-up display and a floating-type 9.0-inch instrument cluster. It is powered by a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol engine (89hp/113Nm) and a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol unit (99hp/147Nm).

Other RDE-compliant models expected this month

Maruti Suzuki is expected to update the entire ARENA and NEXA line-up to comply with the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 norms. The list includes popular models such as Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Ertiga, Ciaz, Baleno, Brezza, and a few others. Apart from the homegrown automaker, Hyundai is also expected to update the i20 range with RDE-compliant powertrain options that support flex-fuel.