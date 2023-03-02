New cars expected to be launched in India this March
The automotive industry in India has been buzzing in recent months with new cars arriving on our shores. From compact hatchbacks to full-size SUVs and hybrid MPV, we have witnessed the arrival of a variety of either all-new or refreshed vehicles lately. With the fiscal year coming to an end in March, here's a look at the cars expected to debut this month.
2023 Honda City: To debut on March 2
With the City moniker completing 25 years in 2023, The Japanese carmaker Honda is now updating the sedan with a minor design refresh. It is set to arrive on March 2 and will flaunt a new honeycomb-mesh grille, redesigned bumpers, all-LED lighting, a tech-forward cabin, and ADAS functions. It will draw power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit (125hp/253Nm).
2023 Hyundai VERNA: To arrive on March 21
The 2023 VERNA will follow Hyundai's modern design philosophy with radical styling cues from its elder sibling, the ELANTRA. The sedan will sport a redesigned fascia and connected taillamps and feature a spacious five-seater cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment panel, six airbags, and ADAS functions. It will run on either a 1.5-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine or a 1.5-liter MPi, naturally-aspirated petrol motor.
2023 Hyundai ALCAZAR: Order books are now open
South Korean automaker Hyundai has opened the order books for 2023 ALCAZAR in India. The SUV gets a minor refresh with a large chrome-surrounded grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console, six airbags, traction control, and electronic stability control. It is backed by an RDE-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (160hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (115hp/250Nm).
The Toyota Innova Crysta (diesel) is making a comeback
After a small hiatus, Toyota has re-introduced the Innova Crysta, albeit in a diesel-only avatar in India. The official launch is expected to happen this month. The MPV retains all of its strong points such as a rugged yet modern design and a spacious and tech-forward seven/eight-seater cabin. It is fueled by a frugal 2.4-liter, inline-four diesel engine that makes 148hp/343Nm.
All-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx to debut this month
The Fronx is an all-new offering from India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki. It is based on the updated Baleno. It flaunts a unique coupe-SUV silhouette with bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights and connected LED taillights. The five-seater cabin features a head-up display and a floating-type 9.0-inch instrument cluster. It is powered by a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol engine (89hp/113Nm) and a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol unit (99hp/147Nm).
Other RDE-compliant models expected this month
Maruti Suzuki is expected to update the entire ARENA and NEXA line-up to comply with the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 norms. The list includes popular models such as Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Ertiga, Ciaz, Baleno, Brezza, and a few others. Apart from the homegrown automaker, Hyundai is also expected to update the i20 range with RDE-compliant powertrain options that support flex-fuel.