2023 Suzuki Access 125 goes official: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 01, 2023, 07:39 pm 2 min read

2023 Suzuki Access 125 features all-LED illumination (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese marque Suzuki has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of its popular offering, the Access 125 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,400 (ex-showroom). The updated scooter retains the overall design of the outgoing model. It now features an OBD2-A and E20-compliant 124cc engine with an onboard diagnostics system that can help in detecting critical system failures.

Why does this story matter?

Outshining the TVS Jupiter range in 2022, the Access 125 clinched the second spot in the overall sales figures in India. The scooter is one of the best-selling models for Suzuki on our shores.

It is popular among young buyers for its modern-age features such as Bluetooth connectivity and all-LED illumination.

With the MY-2023 update, it now complies with the upcoming emission norms.

The scooter flaunts a neo-retro look

The 2023 Suzuki Access 125 retains its typical scooter silhouette and flaunts a neo-retro appearance with a chrome-surrounded squared-out LED headlamp unit, apron-mounted indicators, chromed mirrors, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, a wide handlebar, a grab rail, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a fully-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation support. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

The scooter is equipped with a combined braking system

For rider safety, the 2023 Suzuki Access 125 is equipped with a Combined Braking System (CBS) that allows the rider to apply even braking force on both wheels using just the front brake lever. This allows for better stopping ability without the risk of skidding. The scooter gets a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel.

Suzuki Ride Connect technology

Equipped with the Suzuki Ride Connect, the 2023 Suzuki Access 125 allows the rider to access the scooter's data via the dedicated app. The Bluetooth-based system provides turn-by-turn navigation information with an estimated time of arrival, alerts for incoming calls, SMS, and WhatsApp, over-speeding warning, and phone battery level status on the digital instrument cluster, when connected to a smartphone via the app.

It is backed by an OBD-2 compliant 124cc engine

The 2023 Suzuki Access 125 is powered by an OBD2-A and E20 compliant 124cc, four-stroke, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 8.6hp at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.