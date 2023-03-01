Auto

2023 Honda City's India debut tomorrow: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 01, 2023, 06:52 pm 2 min read

2023 Honda City will feature sweptback LED headlights with DRLs (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automotive giant Honda is all set to unveil the 2023 version of its most popular model in India, the City, tomorrow. In the latest development, the automaker now has officially teased the upcoming sedan, ahead of its launch. The updated car is expected to receive a minor facelift. It will likely be backed by two capable powertrain options.

Why does this story matter?

Honda is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the City moniker in India this year.

To commemorate its successful run, the carmaker is all geared up to introduce a facelifted version of the fifth-generation sedan with a redesigned front fascia and multiple ADAS functions.

It will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, SKODA SLAVIA, and the upcoming Hyundai VERNA.

It will feature a sloping roofline and a redesigned grille

On the outside, the 2023 Honda City will likely retain the overall design of the current-generation model. It will sport a redesigned honeycomb-mesh grille with a large chrome applique, a muscular hood, sweptback LED headlights with integrated DRLs, an aggressive front air splitter, a sloping roofline, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps should grace the rear end.

It will be backed by two capable powertrain options

The 2023 Honda City is expected to be offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid setup (125hp/253Nm). The transmission duties on the sedan should be handled by either a 5-speed manual, a CVT, or an e-CVT gearbox.

It will feature an 8.0-inch touchscreen panel and ADAS functions

The interiors of the 2023 Honda City are yet to be revealed. We expect the sedan to feature a spacious five-seater cabin with a symmetrical dashboard design, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen panel. Passengers' safety should be ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

Honda will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2023 City at its launch event in India tomorrow. We expect the updated sedan to carry a premium over the current model, which begins at Rs. 11.87 lakh (ex-showroom).