Matter Aera 5000 v/s Tork Kratos R: Which is better?
Matter Energy has launched its first-ever offering, the Aera, in India. The e-bike is available in Aera 4000, Aera 5000, and Aera 6000 trims. While full pricing details are yet to be revealed, the Aera 5000 starts at Rs. 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the Tork Kratos R. Which one of these two makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
- With the EV segment becoming crowded with look-alike offerings from various homegrown start-ups, Gujarat-based Matter Energy and Maharashtra-based Tork Motors have created two of the most capable electric bikes called the Aera and Kratos R, respectively.
- Unlike their rivals which source components from other countries, both automakers have designed their motorcycles ground up in India.
- But which one is a better choice?
Tork Kratos R looks more visually appealing
Tork Kratos R flaunts a sculpted tank-like structure, an angular LED headlight, LED DRLs on the sides, a split-type seat, a slim LED taillamp, and a 5.0-inch instrument cluster. Matter Aera 5000 sports a faux fuel tank with a 5.0-liter storage compartment, a sharp-looking projector LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, and a 7.0-inch instrument cluster. Both EVs ride on alloy wheels.
Matter Aera 5000 packs a more powerful electric motor
Tork Kratos R draws power from a mid-mounted 9kW PMSM motor linked to a 4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. Matter Aera 5000 is fueled by a liquid-cooled 10.5kW mid-mounted motor paired with a 5kWh battery and a 4-speed manual gearbox with a clutch. The former promises a range of up to 180km, while the latter can deliver up to 150km on a charge.
Both EVs are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels
For rider safety, both the Kratos R and Aera 5000 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system and regenerative braking for better braking performance. Suspension duties on both EVs are handled by telescopic forks on the front. The former has a rear mono-shock unit, while the latter gets dual gas-charged shock absorbers.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the Tork Kratos R will set you back by Rs. 1.37 lakh, while the Matter Aera 5000 ranges between Rs. 1.44 lakh and Rs. 1.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Matter Aera 5000 makes more sense with its aggressive design, larger touchscreen instrument cluster, and powerful liquid-cooled motor with a segment-first manual gearbox at a value-for-money proposition.