Auto

Matter Aera 5000 v/s Tork Kratos R: Which is better?

Matter Aera 5000 v/s Tork Kratos R: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 01, 2023, 05:20 pm 2 min read

Both EVs ride on designer alloy wheels

Matter Energy has launched its first-ever offering, the Aera, in India. The e-bike is available in Aera 4000, Aera 5000, and Aera 6000 trims. While full pricing details are yet to be revealed, the Aera 5000 starts at Rs. 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the Tork Kratos R. Which one of these two makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

With the EV segment becoming crowded with look-alike offerings from various homegrown start-ups, Gujarat-based Matter Energy and Maharashtra-based Tork Motors have created two of the most capable electric bikes called the Aera and Kratos R, respectively.

Unlike their rivals which source components from other countries, both automakers have designed their motorcycles ground up in India.

But which one is a better choice?

Tork Kratos R looks more visually appealing

Tork Kratos R flaunts a sculpted tank-like structure, an angular LED headlight, LED DRLs on the sides, a split-type seat, a slim LED taillamp, and a 5.0-inch instrument cluster. Matter Aera 5000 sports a faux fuel tank with a 5.0-liter storage compartment, a sharp-looking projector LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, and a 7.0-inch instrument cluster. Both EVs ride on alloy wheels.

Matter Aera 5000 packs a more powerful electric motor

Tork Kratos R draws power from a mid-mounted 9kW PMSM motor linked to a 4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. Matter Aera 5000 is fueled by a liquid-cooled 10.5kW mid-mounted motor paired with a 5kWh battery and a 4-speed manual gearbox with a clutch. The former promises a range of up to 180km, while the latter can deliver up to 150km on a charge.

Both EVs are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For rider safety, both the Kratos R and Aera 5000 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system and regenerative braking for better braking performance. Suspension duties on both EVs are handled by telescopic forks on the front. The former has a rear mono-shock unit, while the latter gets dual gas-charged shock absorbers.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Tork Kratos R will set you back by Rs. 1.37 lakh, while the Matter Aera 5000 ranges between Rs. 1.44 lakh and Rs. 1.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Matter Aera 5000 makes more sense with its aggressive design, larger touchscreen instrument cluster, and powerful liquid-cooled motor with a segment-first manual gearbox at a value-for-money proposition.