2023 MG Hector's design leaked prior to launch: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 04, 2023, 02:06 pm 2 min read

2023 MG Hector will flaunt bumper-mounted LED headlamps. Representative image (Photo credit: MG Motor)

Ahead of its official launch this month, the design of the 2023 iteration of the MG Hector has been leaked via a walk-around video posted on YouTube. The facelifted SUV will follow the British automaker's new design philosophy and feature a reworked front fascia and a refreshed tech-biased cabin with a vertically-oriented 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel. The four-wheeler will likely remain mechanically unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

The Hector has been the most popular model for MG Motor ever since its debut in 2019.

The SUV competes in the mid-size segment and gets various segment-first features such as a 48V mild hybrid system and dynamic LED indicators.

The MY-2023 update will be the first major refresh that the vehicle will receive since its first arrival on our shore.

The SUV will flaunt a muscular bonnet and dual-tone wheels

The 2023 MG Hector will retain the overall silhouette of the outgoing model and flaunt a muscular clamshell bonnet, a large chromed grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-type DRLs, revised bumpers, and a raked windscreen. The SUV will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights will grace the rear end.

It will likely be offered with multiple powertrain options

The 2023 MG Hector will likely be backed by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that develops 141hp/250Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain that produces 141hp/250Nm, and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that makes 168hp/350Nm. The mills should be linked to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The car will feature a vertically-oriented 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel

On the inside, the 2023 MG Hector will get a spacious cabin with a minimalist all-black dashboard, premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will pack a vertically-oriented 14.0-inch HD touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 MG Hector: Pricing

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Hector will be disclosed by MG Motor during its launch event, sometime in January. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 14.43 lakh (ex-showroom).