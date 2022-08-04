Auto

Kia Sonet becomes costlier in India: Check revised pricing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 04, 2022, 02:41 pm 2 min read

Kia Sonet flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has increased the cost of its popular Sonet SUV by up to Rs. 34,000 in India. This is the second price revision for the model this year. The automaker had updated the Sonet in April. Alongside the new Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver color options, the SUV had gained side airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, hill-assist control, and electronic stability control.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors had introduced the Sonet in India in 2020 after both the Seltos and Carnival gathered a positive response from critics and customers alike.

The SUV has recently surpassed the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone on our shores and accounts for over 32% of the brand's sales.

The company has increased the prices of the four-wheeler to counter the rising input costs.

Exteriors The SUV sports roof rails, skid plate and alloy wheels

The Kia Sonet flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a signature tiger-nose grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a raked windscreen, a wide air dam, a skid plate, black cladding all-around, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a diffuser, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The Sonet is available with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 81hp/115Nm, a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit that makes 117hp/172Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor in two tunes: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm. The mills are mated to a 5/6-speed manual, an automatic, iMT, and DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car has a Bose sound system and wireless charger

Inside, the Sonet features a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The SUV packs a 7-speaker Bose sound system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

Information Kia Sonet: Pricing

After the price revision, Kia Sonet now starts at Rs. 7.49 lakh for the base 1.2 HTE variant and goes up to Rs. 13.89 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 GTX Plus Diesel AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

