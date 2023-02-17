Auto

Toyota working on a longer-wheelbase Corolla Cross SUV for India

The longer-wheelbase Corolla Cross will flaunt all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese auto giant Toyota is working on a longer-wheelbase Corolla Cross for the Indian market. The company is slowly expanding its SUV portfolio on our shores. The standard version of the four-wheeler is one of the most popular offerings for the brand in various global markets. With a seven-seater variant, the automaker is now planning to rival the segment leader, the Mahindra XUV700.

Based on Toyota's critically-acclaimed modular TNGA-C architecture, the Corolla Cross is one of the best-selling SUVs for the automaker in the US.

The brand updated the vehicle with its fifth-generation hybrid system which helps deliver better fuel efficiency while complying with strict emission norms.

With a rise in demand for SUVs in India, the company is now planning to introduce its longer-wheelbase version here.

The SUV will sport swept-back LED headlights and designer wheels

The upcoming Toyota Corolla Cross's longer-wheelbase version will flaunt a muscular hood, a sleek chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler will grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

It will be backed by a hybrid powertrain

The technical details of the longer-wheelbase Toyota Corolla Cross are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the SUV to be powered by a 194hp, 2.0-liter, inline-four engine with a fifth-generation hybrid system. The motor should be mated to a CVT gearbox.

The car will feature ventilated seats and a dual-tone dashboard

On the inside, we expect the upcoming Toyota Corolla Cross to feature a seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV is expected to pack the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit from the standard model. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Toyota Corolla Cross: Pricing

Toyota is expected to announce the pricing and availability details of the longer-wheelbase Corolla Cross in India at its launch event. For reference, the standard Corolla Cross model starts at $23,060 (roughly Rs. 19.09 lakh) in the US market.