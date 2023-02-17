Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 220F to make a comeback, order books re-opened

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 17, 2023, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Bajaj Pulsar 220F will feature a projector headlamp. Representative image (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Homegrown bikemaker Bajaj Auto is gearing up to reintroduce the legendary Pulsar 220F model in India soon. The company has re-opened the order books for the motorcycle on our shores. The resurrected two-wheeler has started arriving at dealerships across the country, with deliveries expected to start in a week or two. The updated bike should be priced at around Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2007, the Pulsar 220F was touted as the "Fastest Indian Motorcycle" by Bajaj Auto.

The iconic bike was one of the most sought-after models by college students and young professionals for its handling characteristics and overall value-for-money proposition. The company discontinued the bike in favor of the RS200 in 2021.

However, with an ever-rising demand, the motorcycle is now being re-introduced.

The bike will flaunt a dual-pod projector headlight setup

Bajaj Pulsar 220F will likely retain the design of the previous-generation model. It will flaunt a dual-pod projector headlight setup, a semi-faring, upright windscreen, fairing-mounted mirrors, a clip-on handlebar, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, split-type seats, and a sleek LED taillamp. It should house a semi-digital instrument console and ride on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels wrapped in wide-section tubeless tires.

It will draw power from a 220cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F should be backed by an updated 220cc, "DTS-i," single-cylinder engine that generates 20.11hp of power and 18.55Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

It will be equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F would come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the sporty motorcycle will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and preload-adjustable dual Nitrox shock absorbers on the rear end.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Pricing

The pricing details of the updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be disclosed by the bikemaker in the coming weeks. We expect the iconic motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) when reintroduced in India.