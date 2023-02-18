Auto

2023 Hyundai VERNA debuts on March 21: What to expect?

2023 Hyundai VERNA debuts on March 21: What to expect?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 18, 2023, 11:00 am 2 min read

2023 Hyundai VERNA will flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is gearing up to launch the 2023 VERNA in India on March 21. The brand has opened the order books for its mid-size sedan offering on our shores against a token of Rs. 25,000. The design of the upcoming sedan will likely be inspired by the IONIQ 6 EV. Here's what to expect from the new-generation model.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the most popular offerings from Hyundai in the Indian as well as various South East Asian markets, the VERNA has been a go-to vehicle for people looking for a sporty look and a tech-forward cabin.

However, with the competition moving ahead, the automaker has now decided to give the mid-size sedan a major overhaul to make it more relevant.

The sedan will flaunt the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language

The upcoming 2023 Hyundai VERNA will look radically different from its predecessor and will flaunt the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, similar to the IONIQ 6 EV. It will feature a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large grille, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, a full-width DRL, blacked-out B pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps will grace the rear.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

Much like the outgoing model, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will be backed by multiple powertrain options that comply with the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The sedan will get a 1.5-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine and a 1.5-liter MPi, naturally-aspirated petrol motor with a mild-hybrid system. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and an IVT gearbox.

The car will feature ADAS functions and six airbags

To keep up with its competitors, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will feature a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist design philosophy. It will get premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, an air purifier, ambient lighting, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should be ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will the 2023 Hyundai VERNA cost?

While Hyundai has officially opened the order books for the 2023 VERNA in India, the carmaker will be disclosing the pricing details on March 21 at its launch event. It should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).