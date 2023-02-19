Auto

2023 Honda City to break cover soon: What to expect?

2023 Honda City will ride on dual-tone alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is all set to unveil the 2023 version of its most popular sedan offering, the City in India on March 2. The car is expected to receive a minor facelift, instead of a complete overhaul. In the latest development, images of the updated model were leaked, revealing key design details. Here's what we can expect from the facelifted vehicle.

The City is one of the most iconic monikers in the Indian automotive world, celebrating 25 years of production run on our shores this year. The sedan single-handedly made Honda one of the most sought-after brands for enthusiasts.

Currently, in its fifth-generation avatar, the car faces tough competition from the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai VERNA.

The facelifted version will likely change its fortune.

Sweptback LED headlights and revised bumpers would be offered

The 2023 Honda City is expected to retain the overall design of the outgoing model. It will likely flaunt a sculpted bonnet, a honeycomb-mesh grille with a large chrome applique, sweptback LED headlights, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The 2023 Honda City will likely be backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit (125hp/253Nm). The mills will be mated to either a 5-speed manual, a CVT, or an e-CVT gearbox.

The sedan will feature keyless entry and six airbags

On the inside, the 2023 Honda City is expected to retain the spacious five-seater cabin with a symmetrical dashboard design. It will get keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety should be ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 City should be disclosed by Honda at its launch event on March 2 in India. The updated sedan should carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 11.87 lakh (ex-showroom).