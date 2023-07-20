Tata Motors adds two new variants for Altroz: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 20, 2023 | 05:15 pm 2 min read

Tata Altroz features bumper-mounted DRLs (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

In a bid to boost sales, Tata Motors has now added two new variants for its premium hatchback, the Altroz in India. The all-new XM and XM(S) trim levels are loaded with features such as auto-folding ORVMs (former) and an electric sunroof (latter) to increase the car's overall appeal. The automaker will also provide its customers with a larger infotainment panel as an option.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2020, the Tata Altroz competes in the premium hatchback segment against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. Underpinned by the critically-acclaimed ALFA-ARC platform, the car was the second made-in-India vehicle to achieve a five-star rating in Global NCAP's crash test. Now, the homegrown carmaker has added two feature-loaded mid-spec variants to enhance the car's popularity.

The XM(S) model gets 16-inch wheels with designer covers

The XM trim of the Tata Altroz sports a multifunctional steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, auto-folding ORVMs, and 16-inch wheels with designer covers, in addition to the features of XE trim. On top of all options from the XM variant, the XM(S) gets an electric sunroof, along with an option of a larger infotainment panel from Tata Motors's accessories catalog.

The hatchback features swept-back projector headlamps and a sleek grille

The Tata Altroz follows the brand's modern design philosophy and features wide-opening doors which take inspiration from the wings of "Albatross" (bird species). It flaunts a muscular bonnet, a sleek black grille, swept-back projector headlamps, and wrap-around taillamps. Inside, the spacious five-seater cabin has a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and ESC.

It is backed by capable powertrain options

Powering the Tata Altroz is a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that develops 84.8hp/113Nm, a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 108.5hp/140Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 88.7hp/200Nm. The transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual or a Dual Clutch Automatic (DCA) gearbox.

How much do these new Tata Altroz variants cost?

In India, the new Tata Altroz XM variant can be yours at Rs. 6.9 lakh and the XM(S) trim will set you back by Rs. 7.35 lakh. The premium hatchback ranges between Rs. 6.6 lakh and Rs. 10.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) on our shores. The car offers a five-star Global NCAP crash safety rating, which its primary rivals miss out on.

