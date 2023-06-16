Auto

Toyota Innova Hycross has nearly 2-year-long waiting period: Check alternatives

Toyota Innova Hycross has nearly 2-year-long waiting period: Check alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 16, 2023 | 03:00 pm 3 min read

Toyota Innova Hycross has an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota introduced the Innova Hycross as its first-ever mass-market hybrid MPV in November last year. With an overwhelming response from customers as well as supply-related issues, bookings for the full-size people-mover were stopped by the Japanese automaker in April. It currently has a waiting period of nearly two years. So, here we suggest some capable alternatives for the premium MPV in India.

Firstly, let's take a look at the Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross ranges between Rs. 18.55-29.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It has a pseudo-SUV look and features a chrome-accentuated grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Inside, it gets segment-first powered Ottoman seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) and a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm).

Kia Carens: Price starts at Rs. 10.45 lakh

Kia Carens sports a lengthy bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-style DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillights. On the inside, it gets a minimalist dashboard, perforated leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, a Bose sound system, six airbags, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It draws power from a 1.5-liter diesel (113hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol (113hp/144Nm), or a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm).

Tata Safari: Price begins at Rs. 15.65 lakh

Tata Safari flaunts a muscular bonnet, bumper-mounted projector headlights, skid plates, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The spacious seven-seater cabin has a faux wood dashboard, ventilated captain-type seats, a panoramic sunroof, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, and ADAS functions. The SUV is backed by a 2.0-liter "Kryotec," turbocharged diesel engine (178hp/350Nm).

MG Hector Plus: Price starts at Rs. 18 lakh

MG Hector Plus has a clamshell hood, an argyle design-inspired chrome-studded grille, LED headlights, split-type DRLs, connected LED taillights, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Inside, the seven-seater cabin features an all-black dashboard, beige-colored leather upholstery, a vertically-oriented 14.0-inch infotainment panel, and Level 2 ADAS functions. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel (168hp/350Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol (141hp/250Nm), and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid mill (141hp/250Nm).

Hyundai TUCSON: Price begins at Rs. 28.63 lakh

Hyundai TUCSON boasts a dark chrome "Parametric" grille with integrated crystal-like DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlights, roof rails, connected LED taillights, and 18-inch diamond-cut wheels. The SUV gets a spacious seven-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, multi-zone climate control with an air purifier, six airbags, and ADAS functions. It gets a 2.0-liter, petrol engine (156hp/192Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel mill (186hp/416Nm).

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto is also an option

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will use the same TNGA-C monocoque architecture as the Innova Hycross. It will feature a redesigned fascia with the signature tri-LED DRLs, swept-back LED headlights, a chrome-surrounded grille, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The MPV will largely retain the cabin design of its Toyota counterpart, albeit with a restyled dashboard. It will remain mechanically unaltered as well.

Share this timeline