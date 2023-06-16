Auto

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 launched in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 16, 2023 | 01:59 pm 2 min read

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

British marque Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the 2023 iterations of the Street Triple 765 R and RS in India with a price tag of Rs. 10.17 lakh and Rs. 11.81 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. To recall, the bikemaker had listed the motorcycles on the Indian website in February. Both bikes feature a redesigned twin-pod LED headlight and body panels for a sharper look.

Why does this story matter?

Since 2007, the Street Triple has been one of the most popular and user-friendly models for Triumph Motorcycles ever since. However, with the competition heating up in the middleweight streetfighter segment, the bikemaker has now upgraded the Street Triple range with a retuned engine, better suspension setup, and reworked body panels. It rivals the Ducati Monster and Kawasaki Z900 in India.

Both motorcycles sport a bug-eye-style twin-pod headlight and designer wheels

Both the 2023 Street Triple 765 R and RS follow Triumph's modern design philosophy. They feature a sculpted 15-liter fuel tank, bug-eye-style twin-pod LED headlight, eyebrow-like DRLs, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, split-type seats, a stubby side-mounted exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels. The motorcycles house a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.

They are offered with a potent 765cc, inline-triple engine

The 2023 Street Triple R and RS are powered by the same 765cc, 12-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-triple engine. The former puts out 120hp/80Nm, while the latter generates 130hp/80Nm. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

They are equipped with cornering ABS and Brembo-sourced disc brakes

For rider safety, the 2023 Street Triple R and RS come equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, a lean-sensitive traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties on both streetfighters are handled by Showa inverted forks at the front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Pricing and availability

In India, the Triumph Street Triple 765 R is priced at Rs. 10.17 lakh, while the RS model costs Rs. 11.81 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). They can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships against a deposit of Rs. 50,000.

