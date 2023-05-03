Auto

Limited-run Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King unveiled: Check top features

Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King rolls on wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Legendary bikemaker Harley-Davidson has showcased the limited-run 2023 Electra Glide Highway King model. The production of the bike will be limited to just 1,750 units worldwide. The cruiser is the third addition to the brand's "Icons Motorcycle Collection," and it pays homage to the 1968 FLH Electra Glide model. It draws power from the iconic 1,868cc, Milwaukee-Eight 114, V-twin engine.

Harley-Davidson introduced the "Icons Motorcycle Collection" series inspired by the brand's most recognizable and sought-after models from the past.

After introducing the Electra Glide Revival in 2021 and Low Rider El Diablo in 2022, the bikemaker has now revealed the Electra Glide Highway King model for the year 2023.

Here's a quick look at what the limited-run cruiser has to offer.

The bike features a large dual-tone windscreen and lockable panniers

On the design front, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King is offered with either Hi-Fi Magenta or Hi-Fi Orange paint scheme that is accented with Birch White pinstriping and black denim finishing touches. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a pulled-back handlebar, a large dual-tone windscreen, a rider-only saddle, dual exhausts, lockable panniers, and designer wire-spoke wheels with white-colored side-walled tires.

The bike comes equipped with Cornering ABS and traction control

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and cruise control. Suspension duties on the cruiser bike are handled by telescopic forks at the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It draws power from a 1,868cc, Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine

In terms of performance, the special Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King model is backed by a 1,868cc, air-and-oil-cooled, Milwaukee-Eight 114, V-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 95hp and a peak torque of 165Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King: Availability

Harley-Davidson is yet to release the pricing and availability details of the Electra Glide Highway King for the global markets. As of now, there is no word on whether the limited-run model will make its way to India. We hope that the US-based bikemaker brings a few units of the special cruiser motorcycle to our shores as well.