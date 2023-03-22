Auto

2023 Hyundai VERNA's features explained: From ADAS to switchable-type infotainment

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 22, 2023, 01:43 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai VERNA features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has introduced the 2023 iteration of the VERNA in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 10.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This allows the updated sedan to undercut its top rivals such as the SKODA SLAVIA, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City by a reasonable margin. However, what makes it better? Here's a quick look at the technology and safety features of the new-generation sedan.

While India has been witnessing a steady decline in the demand for sedans in recent years, models such as the SKODA SLAVIA, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai VERNA have been able to keep the segment alive.

To claim the top spot in the category, Hyundai has extensively updated its offering with MY-2023 upgrades to make it more appealing now.

First, a bit on the design

The 2023 Hyundai VERNA is based on the brand's "parametric dynamics" design philosophy. It features a long and sculpted bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlights with a split-type full-width DRL, a large 'Parametric' grille, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch diamond-cut (non-turbo models) or blacked-out wheels (turbo variants). It runs on a 1.5-liter MPi petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter Turbo-GDi petrol unit (158hp/253Nm).

The sedan features an 8-speaker Bose sound system

On the inside, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone black-and-beige dashboard, leatherette upholstery, segment-first heated and ventilated seats, switchable-type infotainment and climate control interface, and a leather-wrapped 2-spoke steering wheel. It packs a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and gets a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system, which is said to be first-in-segment.

The car is equipped with Hyundai's SmartSense Level-2 ADAS functions

Along with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and ESC, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA also features the brand's SmartSense suite with multiple Level-2 ADAS functions. If features forward collision-avoidance assistance and warning, junction turning alert, blindspot collision-avoidance assistance and warning, automatic high beam assist, lane following assistance with lane-keeping function, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assistance and warning, and driver attention warning function for added safety.

How much does it cost?

Order books for the 2023 Hyundai VERNA are now open in India. The updated sedan will set you back by Rs. 10.9 lakh for the base EX variant and Rs. 17.38 lakh for the range-topping SX(O) trim level (all prices, ex-showroom).