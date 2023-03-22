Auto

Top features of Ford Explorer: Sliding infotainment panel to quick-charging

Top features of Ford Explorer: Sliding infotainment panel to quick-charging

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 22, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

All-new Ford Explorer EV features a 15-inch "SYNC Move" infotainment panel (Photo credit: Ford)

US-based automaker Ford has revealed the all-new Explorer EV, primarily for the European markets. The electric SUV is based on Volkswagen's critically-acclaimed MEB platform. The new e-SUV will be built exclusively at the company's facility in Cologne, Germany, and is expected to arrive by late 2023. Let's take a look at the top features of the mid-size Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

Why does this story matter?

Iconic automaker Ford has been known for pushing the boundaries with its offerings, since its inception.

From creating the world's first mass-produced car, the Model T in 1908, to entering the mass-market electric pick-up truck segment with its capable F150 Lightning model, the brand has been redefining the automotive world.

The company is now planning to capture the European region with the Explorer EV.

It uses Volkswagen's modular MEB platform

Unlike its previous offering, the Mustang Mach-E, the all-new Ford Explorer EV is based on the highly flexible MEB architecture from Volkswagen. This has allowed the automaker to reduce the cost of development for the Europe-specific model, thereby reducing the final price of the mid-size e-SUV. The electric SUV is expected to carry a sticker price of less than €45,000 (approximately Rs. 40 lakh).

A massive sliding-type infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options

As seen on the Mustang Mach-E and F150 Lightning, the Ford Explorer EV also features a vertically oriented 15-inch "SYNC Move" infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the panel on the all-new e-SUV is a sliding-type unit, unlike the fixed-type on its other EVs. This has allowed the carmaker to smartly add two wireless charging pads beneath the screen.

The e-SUV follows the brand's rugged design philosophy

The all-new Ford Explorer EV follows the brand's modern design philosophy with rugged, adventure-ready looks. The e-SUV gets a bold "shield" design in place of a traditional grille, swept-back projector LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a raked windscreen, ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and wheels with designer aerodynamic covers. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

The Explorer will support fast charging

Ford is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the new Explorer EV. However, the company has claimed that the e-SUV will be capable of charging from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes. We expect the car to draw power from a single-motor or a dual-motor setup linked to either 58kWh or 77kWh battery pack from Volkswagen's ID range of vehicles.