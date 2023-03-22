Auto

Is top-end Hyundai VERNA better than SKODA SLAVIA Style DSG

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 22, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both cars get all-LED lighting setup

South Korean automaker Hyundai has introduced its 2023 VERNA sedan in the Indian market. Its bookings are open. The car has a head-turning appearance, a tech-loaded cabin, and two petrol engine options. Here, its top-end SX (O) Turbo model takes on SKODA SLAVIA's range-topping 1.5 TSI Style DSG variant. However, which one is a better option? Let us have a look.

Hyundai VERNA is visually more appealing

The Hyundai VERNA has a black chromed parametric radiator grille, LED headlights with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, connected LED taillamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and a shark-fin antenna. On the other hand, the SKODA SLAVIA offers a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a lengthy bonnet, a wide air vent, LED headlamps with DRLs, sharp body lines, and LED taillights.

The VERNA is wider and gets a larger wheelbase

The Hyundai VERNA has a length of 4,535mm, a width of 1,765mm, and a wheelbase of 2,670mm. Meanwhile, the SKODA SLAVIA is 4,541mm long, 1,752mm wide, and offers a wheelbase of 2,651mm.

From ventilated seats to 6 airbags

The Hyundai VERNA has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated and heated front seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, USB chargers, a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, and an ADAS suite. The SKODA SLAVIA comes with five seats, rear AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, and six airbags. It also gets a rear-view camera and electronic stability control.

The VERNA gets an electric sunroof

The Hyundai VERNA is offered with an electric sunroof, an air purifier, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SKODA SLAVIA gets an 8-speaker audio system, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for MySKODA Connect, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a sunroof. Both cars seem quite similar inside.

The VERNA boasts a more powerful engine

The Hyundai VERNA SX (O) Turbo runs on a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (158hp/253Nm). A 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox handle transmission duties. SKODA SLAVIA's 1.5 TSI Style DSG gets a 1.5-liter petrol engine that puts out 147.5hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hyundai VERNA SX (O) Turbo carries a price tag of Rs. 17.38 lakh, while the SKODA SLAVIA 1.5 TSI Style DSG is priced at Rs. 18.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Hyundai VERNA for its superior looks, more powerful engine, and significantly lower price tag in comparison to its rival.