Honda working on a Hyundai CRETA rival: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 21, 2023, 06:28 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Honda SUV should get ADAS (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda will introduce its new SUV for the global markets by mid-2023. The Hyundai CRETA rival will be based on a tweaked version of the Amaze's platform. Now, a camouflaged mule of the vehicle has been spied on test, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have sleek headlamps, blacked-out wheels, and a rear window wiper. Here's what to expect.

The compact SUV segment is highly lucrative in India and Honda has no model in its arsenal to compete.

The company wants to change this by introducing a new model, which it hopes will be a hit with the buyers on our shores.

Apart from Hyundai CRETA, the four-wheeler will also take on Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, and SKODA KUSHAQ.

The car will have roof rails and sleek headlamps

The 2023 Honda SUV will have a lengthy bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air vent, and narrow headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle. It should flaunt an HR-V-inspired look.

Two petrol engine choices might be offered

The upcoming Honda SUV should get a 1.5-liter i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. A 1.5-liter petrol mill mated to an electric motor might be offered too. However, there will not be any diesel engines.

An ADAS suite might be offered inside

The 2023 Honda SUV is expected to have a spacious cabin with a wireless charger, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a 360-degree view camera, and an ADAS suite will ensure the safety of the passengers.

What about its pricing and availability?

The 2023 Honda SUV should be up for grabs in India by this festive season. Here, the car is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).