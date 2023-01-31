Auto

2023 Hyundai VENUE: Variant-wise features explained

2023 Hyundai VENUE: Variant-wise features explained

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2023, 06:01 pm 3 min read

2023 Hyundai VENUE will be offered in 6 trims. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai will launch the facelifted version of its VENUE SUV in India, in the coming months. Now, the variant-wise feature list of the upcoming car has been leaked. The four-wheeler will be offered in six trim levels, namely E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O). It shall be available with petrol and diesel engine options. Let's look at what each trim shall offer.

The base E trim will get 15-inch wheels

The base E variant will have a dark chromed radiator grille, 15-inch steel wheels, body-colored bumpers, sleek headlamps, and body-colored door handles. A front USB charger, manual AC, front power windows, multiple airbags, and a rear parking sensor, will be available inside. It will draw power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81.8hp/113.8Nm). The mill will be linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The S model will have a digital instrument cluster

In addition to the features on the E, the S trim will offer roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, roof rails, and a rear defogger. Inside, there will be a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a center console armrest, a voice recognition button on the steering wheel, ESC, key-less entry, and a four-speaker sound system. The engine and gearbox combination will be the same as E trim.

The S+ version will sport an 8.0-inch infotainment panel

The S+ model will flaunt a chromed radiator grille, ORVMs with turn indicators, roof rails, 15-inch steel wheels with covers, sleek headlights, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around taillamps. Illuminated power windows, rear AC vents, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, parking sensors, ABS, and multiple airbags, will be present inside. It will run on a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113.4hp/240Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The S(O) will get 2 petrol engine options

The S(O) version will come with LED projector headlamps with cornering function, LED taillights, and 15/16-inch steel wheels with covers. Inside, it will get cruise control, a rear parcel tray, and a rear-view camera. The model will run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81.8hp/113.8Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (118.3hp/172Nm). A 5-speed manual, iMT, and DCT gearboxes will handle the transmission duties.

The SX will come with puddle lights and side airbags

The SX model will sport 15-inch steel or 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an all-LED lighting setup, an electric sunroof, puddle lights, and a burglar alarm. Inside, it will get a wireless charger, a smart key, side airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It will be offered with the 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines, available in the other trims.

SX(O) shall be offered with an air purifier

Finally, the SX(O) will be sold with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy rims, chrome door handles, and an electric sunroof, in addition to the exterior elements on the other trims. Ambient lighting, leather-wrapped seats, curtain airbags, a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, will be offered within the cabin. It will get the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines.

2023 Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2023 version of the Hyundai VENUE should carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Unofficial bookings have commenced at select dealerships.

Poll If not the 2023 Hyundai VENUE, which one will you buy?