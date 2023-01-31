Auto

Best CNG, hybrid cars in India under Rs. 20 lakh

Best CNG, hybrid cars in India under Rs. 20 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2023, 12:42 pm 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG delivers a mileage of 35.6km/kg (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Mileage is one of the important factors buyers consider before purchasing a car in India. Keeping this in mind, brands like Honda, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota have introduced vehicles on our shores, which deliver on this particular requirement. Here, we have compiled a list of the top fuel-efficient hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs which you can buy across different price points.

Tata Tigor iCNG: Delivers a fuel efficiency of 26.49km/kg

Tata Tigor iCNG is priced between Rs. 7.45-8.84 lakh. The sedan gets 14-inch wheels, projector headlamps, LED taillights, and a chrome-surrounded grille. It has a dual-tone five-seater cabin with twin airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a rear-view camera. The four-wheeler runs on a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder Revotron engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The setup generates 72.4hp of power and 95Nm of torque.

Honda City e:HEV: Delivers a mileage of 26.5km/liter

Honda City e:HEV costs Rs. 19.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a sloping roofline, a chromed grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup. Inside, it gets five seats, a sunroof, six airbags, USB ports, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and an 8-speaker surround sound system. The car runs on a 1.5-liter, inline, 4-cylinder engine linked to an electric motor, The setup makes 96.5hp/127Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG: Offers a mileage of 26.6km/kg

The Grand Vitara S-CNG costs between Rs. 12.85-14.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a muscular clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. The car is powered by a 1.5-liter, DualJet, inline-four engine (86.6hp/121.5Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid: Boasts a mileage of 27.97km/liter

Urban Cruiser Hyryder falls in the Rs. 10.48-18.99 lakh price bracket (ex-showroom). It has a sculpted hood, a chrome-finished grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, sleek LED headlamps, and roof rails. Ventilated seats, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags are there inside. The car is fueled by a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid powertrain (100hp/135Nm) and a 1.5-liter TNGA engine (91hp/122Nm) linked to an electric motor (79hp/141Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG: Promises a mileage of 35.6km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is priced at Rs. 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The car has a blacked-out grille with a chrome finish, swept-back halogen headlights, and 14-inch wheels. Dual airbags, five seats, and parking sensors are available inside. It is backed by a 1.0-liter K10C DualJet engine (56hp/82.1Nm). The motor is linked to a factory-fitted CNG kit and a 5-speed manual gearbox.