PURE ecoDryft arrives as India's cheapest electric motorcycle: Check price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2023, 10:19 am 2 min read

PURE ecoDryft delivers 130km of range (Photo credit: PURE EV)

PURE EV has launched its ecoDryft motorcycle in India. Its bookings are open and deliveries will commence in March. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a minimalist look and offers a full-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument cluster. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 130km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

The PURE ecoDryft is India's cheapest electric motorcycle and is geared toward the commuter segment.

According to the company, commuter bikes account for nearly 65% of two-wheeler sales in the country and the ecoDryft could aid in "large-scale EV adoption" here.

Considering the rising fuel prices and pollution levels on our shores, ecoDryft may attract some buyers looking for cheaper and greener alternatives.

The bike is available in 4 colors

The PURE ecoDryft has a sloping fuel tank-like structure, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a wide handlebar, and a pillion footrest. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a smart lock. It rides on stylish dual-tone alloy wheels. The motorcycle weighs 101kg and comes in Black, Red, Gray, and Blue shades.

It attains a top speed of 75km/h

PURE ecoDryft packs a 3kWh battery linked to a 3kW motor. The setup allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-60km/h in 10 seconds, hit a top speed of 75km/h, and deliver a range of up to 130km per charge.

It gets 3 riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the PURE ecoDryft is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It also gets three riding modes: Drive, Cross Over, and Thrill. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin coiled springs on the rear end.

PURE ecoDryft: Pricing and availability

The PURE ecoDryft carries a price tag of Rs. 99,999 in New Delhi, and Rs. 1.15 lakh in the rest of India (all prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries will begin from the first week of March.