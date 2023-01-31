PURE ecoDryft arrives as India's cheapest electric motorcycle: Check price
PURE EV has launched its ecoDryft motorcycle in India. Its bookings are open and deliveries will commence in March. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a minimalist look and offers a full-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument cluster. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 130km on a single charge.
Why does this story matter?
- The PURE ecoDryft is India's cheapest electric motorcycle and is geared toward the commuter segment.
- According to the company, commuter bikes account for nearly 65% of two-wheeler sales in the country and the ecoDryft could aid in "large-scale EV adoption" here.
- Considering the rising fuel prices and pollution levels on our shores, ecoDryft may attract some buyers looking for cheaper and greener alternatives.
The bike is available in 4 colors
The PURE ecoDryft has a sloping fuel tank-like structure, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a wide handlebar, and a pillion footrest. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a smart lock. It rides on stylish dual-tone alloy wheels. The motorcycle weighs 101kg and comes in Black, Red, Gray, and Blue shades.
It attains a top speed of 75km/h
PURE ecoDryft packs a 3kWh battery linked to a 3kW motor. The setup allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-60km/h in 10 seconds, hit a top speed of 75km/h, and deliver a range of up to 130km per charge.
It gets 3 riding modes
In terms of safety equipment, the PURE ecoDryft is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It also gets three riding modes: Drive, Cross Over, and Thrill. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin coiled springs on the rear end.
PURE ecoDryft: Pricing and availability
The PURE ecoDryft carries a price tag of Rs. 99,999 in New Delhi, and Rs. 1.15 lakh in the rest of India (all prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries will begin from the first week of March.