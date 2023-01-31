Auto

Design features of Xiaomi's electric sedan leaked prior to debut

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Xiaomi MS11 will be introduced next year (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Tech giant Xiaomi will launch its electric sedan, rumored 'MS11,' in China in the first quarter of 2024. Images of the upcoming four-wheeler have been leaked, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that the vehicle will have a sloping roofline, stylish wheels, arrowhead-shaped headlights, and a full-width taillamp. It should get a tech-loaded cabin and draw power from an electric powertrain.

Xiaomi ventured into the automotive business last year. It has decided to invest $10 billion over the next decade.

The MS11 EV will be the first model from the brand's stable and shall feature autonomous driving technology.

On its debut, it will compete with models from legacy automakers such as Ford and Volkswagen. Brands like Tesla might also see it as a challenger.

The car will have flush-fitted door handles

The Xiaomi MS11 will have a coupe-like silhouette, featuring a lengthy bonnet, triangular air dams, a roof-mounted LIDAR sensor, and McLaren-like headlights with DRLs. It will be flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and wheels similar to the ones on Lamborghini Huracan EVO. A raked windscreen and a full-width taillamp will be available on the rear end.

It will be backed by an electric powertrain

The Xiaomi MS11 will be fueled by in-house developed electric motors linked to batteries supplied by BYD and CATL. However, the specifications, power figures, and range details are yet to be disclosed.

The sedan should get multiple airbags

Xiaomi MS11 is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, USB chargers, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by ABS, EBD, and multiple airbags. It will also get an autonomous driving facility.

Xiaomi MS11: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will disclose the availability and pricing details of the MS11 car in China at the time of its debut next year. It will be priced within a range of CNY 100,000-300,000 (around Rs. 11-34 lakh) in the country.