Third-generation Honda Amaze arriving in 2024: What to expect
Japanese automaker Honda will unveil its third-generation Amaze sedan in the global markets next year. It will also arrive in India. As for the highlights, the car will have a revised design and a revamped cabin with new tech-based features. Under the hood, it will be backed by a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 90hp of power.
Why does this story matter?
- In 2024, the Honda Amaze will get its first major revamp in almost five years. The car will share its underpinnings with the brand's upcoming midsize SUV and shall lose out on a diesel engine.
- If the company prices it competitively, the rivalry in the market would increase. In India, it will take on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor.
The car will have a chromed grille and alloy rims
The third-generation Amaze will have an Accord-inspired design, featuring a sloping roofline, a long hood, a chromed grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights. It will be flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and stylish alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it will be less than 4,000mm long.
It will be fueled by a 90hp, 1.2-liter engine
The new Amaze might draw power from a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. In the current model, the mill makes 90hp of power and 110Nm of torque.
The sedan might get a free-standing infotainment panel
The third-generation Amaze should get a spacious five-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, ISOFIX mounts, and a rear-view camera.
2024 Honda Amaze: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Honda Amaze in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).