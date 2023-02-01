Auto

Third-generation Honda Amaze arriving in 2024: What to expect

Third-generation Honda Amaze arriving in 2024: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 01, 2023, 12:29 pm 2 min read

Third-generation Honda Amaze will not get a diesel engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda will unveil its third-generation Amaze sedan in the global markets next year. It will also arrive in India. As for the highlights, the car will have a revised design and a revamped cabin with new tech-based features. Under the hood, it will be backed by a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 90hp of power.

Why does this story matter?

In 2024, the Honda Amaze will get its first major revamp in almost five years. The car will share its underpinnings with the brand's upcoming midsize SUV and shall lose out on a diesel engine.

If the company prices it competitively, the rivalry in the market would increase. In India, it will take on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor.

The car will have a chromed grille and alloy rims

The third-generation Amaze will have an Accord-inspired design, featuring a sloping roofline, a long hood, a chromed grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights. It will be flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and stylish alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it will be less than 4,000mm long.

It will be fueled by a 90hp, 1.2-liter engine

The new Amaze might draw power from a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. In the current model, the mill makes 90hp of power and 110Nm of torque.

The sedan might get a free-standing infotainment panel

The third-generation Amaze should get a spacious five-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, ISOFIX mounts, and a rear-view camera.

2024 Honda Amaze: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Honda Amaze in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Poll If not the Honda Amaze, which one will you buy?