Auto

These cars will debut in India in February 2023

These cars will debut in India in February 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 01, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Tata Motors, Citroen, Toyota, Audi, and Lexus will launch cars in February (Photo credit: Lexus)

February is the shortest month of the year. However, make no mistake as a slew of cars will make their way to showrooms in the next 28 days. Several automakers like Tata Motors, Citroen, Toyota, Audi, and Lexus will introduce their latest offerings in India later this month. Here's our list of the top cars that will hit our shores. Take a look.

Citroen eC3: Might cost around Rs. 9 lakh

Citroen eC3's bookings are open and will be launched in the coming days. The car has bumper-mounted headlights with split-typeDRLs, a narrow grille, roof rails, wrap-around LED taillights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It runs on an electric powertrain that makes 57hp/143Nm and promises range of up to 320km.

Tata Altroz Racer: Might be priced around Rs. 10 lakh

Tata Altroz Racer should also be launched in February. It sports dual-tone red and black paintwork, a wide blacked-out grille, swept-back headlights, and alloy wheels. Ventilated front seats, a voice-activated electric sunroof, an air purifier, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags are there inside. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (118hp/170Nm) that is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota Innova Crysta: May cost around Rs. 20 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta will grace our shores this month. Its bookings are open. The MPV flaunts a chrome-surrounded multi-slat grille, sweptback projector headlamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillights. Inside, there are seven/eight seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and seven airbags. It is backed by a 2.4-liter diesel engine (148hp/343Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Should cost around Rs. 45 lakh

Audi Q3 Sportback, available in global markets, will debut in India later this month. The vehicle has a black honeycomb grille, sharp-looking LED headlights, black ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Five seats, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and Audi's MMI infotainment system are offered inside. Here, it should be fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 187.4hp.

2023 Lexus RX: Expected price around Rs. 1.1 crore

The fifth-generation Lexus RX is expected to be launched this February. It gets a 'spindle grille' with diamond-shaped sections, sleek LED headlights with angular DRLs, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a full-width taillamp. The vehicle has seven seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and a digital instrument console. It is offered with petrol, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Several CNG models are also on the way

In February, Maruti Suzuki will launch its Brezza model in CNG guise. It should be offered in the VXi and ZXi trims. Tata Motors will also launch the CNG-powered versions of its Altroz and Punch cars.